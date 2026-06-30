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Why humanities matter more than ever in the age of AI

The skills considered most valuable for a future-ready workforce include critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, empathy, written and verbal communication.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 04:17 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 04:17 IST
EducationArtificial IntelligenceAIhumanitiesartsSocial Science

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