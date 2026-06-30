Why humanities matter more than ever in the age of AI

<p>Humanities and social sciences have not traditionally been preferred fields of study in higher education in India. Students and parents have often favoured STEM courses because they are associated with better employment opportunities, higher salaries, and greater social status. However, rapid technological innovation and the pervasive presence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) are driving renewed interest in humanities and social sciences.</p>.<p>As digital transformation reshapes our world, it is also shrinking the lifespan of professional skills. As recently as early 2026, several major technology companies worldwide laid off significant numbers of mid- and senior-level employees. </p><p>The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 estimates that 39 per cent of workers’ skill sets will be outdated by 2030. Notably, the skills considered most valuable for a future-ready workforce include critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, empathy, written and verbal communication, digital literacy, collaboration, and the ability to present evidence-based solutions — all of which are cultivated through humanities and social sciences education. </p><p>As routine cognitive tasks are increasingly automated through AI, organisations are seeking individuals who can engage with contested meanings, identify bias, and lead with social and emotional intelligence.</p>.Changing with AI era: The criticality of reskilling in career.<p>Consequently, career opportunities for humanities and social sciences graduates are expanding. Rather than following linear career paths, graduates are increasingly able to move across sectors, equipped with versatile and transferable competencies. For instance, someone who studies international relations may begin in policy research before transitioning into think tanks, academia, consulting, or media and communications. Such fluid career paths reflect a world of work where adaptability and transferable skills are essential.</p>.<p><strong>Emerging interdisciplinary roles</strong></p>.<p>Technological advancement is not limited to technical execution — it demands informed, socially conscious, and strategically grounded thinking. This has created opportunities in fields such as AI ethics, AI content design, user experience (UX) research, and data governance, all of which require language proficiency, an understanding of human behaviour and socio-cultural contexts, and strong analytical reasoning. </p><p>Emerging interdisciplinary roles — including AI governance specialists, AI ethicists, consumer culture analysts, behavioural researchers, social data scientists, and AI policy analysts — draw talent from disciplines such as history, sociology, political science, philosophy, public policy, human resources, law, psychology, and economics. Graduates trained in environment and sustainability are also increasingly in demand as organisations work to optimise energy use, predict environmental risks, improve resource efficiency, and make more sustainable business decisions.</p>.India’s AI dream getting lost in translation.<p>This changing employment landscape is also enabling humanities and social sciences graduates to achieve stronger earning potential, challenging the belief that only STEM careers are highly paid.</p><p>In a recent interview with Fortune, Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant Technology Solutions (No. 217 on the Fortune 500), encouraged students to develop interdisciplinary skills, noting that companies such as Cognizant are actively recruiting liberal arts graduates. As these professionals progress into specialised and leadership roles, their earning potential can rise significantly, depending on their expertise, adaptability, performance, and experience. </p><p>Against this backdrop, interest among students, parents, and educators in pursuing degrees in the humanities, social sciences, and liberal arts is growing. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 — with its emphasis on breaking disciplinary silos — has also contributed to reimagining India’s higher education ecosystem. </p><p>Over the past decade and a half, India has witnessed significant growth in private higher education institutions offering innovative programmes, flexible curricula, and experiential learning. Undergraduate options now include combinations such as economics with data analytics, politics with behavioural sciences, journalism with corporate communication, business administration with psychology, design with immersive technologies, global affairs with languages, finance with entrepreneurship, and AI with law. At the same time, public higher education institutions continue to educate a substantial proportion of India’s humanities and social sciences graduates.</p>.<p>However, persistent structural challenges remain in ensuring access to quality education in the humanities and social sciences. At private universities, affordability and diversity remain concerns despite scholarships and financial aid. Public universities, while more accessible, require greater financial support, improved infrastructure, stronger industry linkages, and incentives to update curricula.</p>.<p>India needs graduates who are not only technologically proficient but also understand technology’s limitations and can shape frameworks for its ethical and responsible use. Achieving this requires strengthening education in the humanities and social sciences while urgently addressing their structural challenges.</p>.<p><em>(The author is a Delhi-NCR-based professor and dean at a private university)</em></p>