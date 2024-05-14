The untold emotional toll on teachers

Juggling marriage, family life, and societal roles while maintaining academic excellence is challenging. Most institutions and colleges are in a quest for academic excellence. They mount stress on teachers to publish or perish. Their expectations to produce high-quality research papers of high index, attend conferences, continuously update academics, and stay competitive with others are always taxing despite heavy teaching workloads and can be emotionally draining. This leads to higher disorders of emotional stress and other well-being issues.