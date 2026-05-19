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Too close for comfort: Why student-teacher boundaries matter

The classroom is, at its core, a place built on trust that the person in front of the room is there to teach, not to exploit.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 02:07 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 02:07 IST
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