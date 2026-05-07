<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">Central Board of Secondary Education</a> (CBSE) is no longer just trying to teach students, it is now attempting to parent the parents too.</p><p>In its <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/parenting">Parenting Calendar</a> for the 2026-27 academic session, the board has gone far beyond regular Parent-Teacher Meetings and WhatsApp updates, stepping into conversations around mental health, academic pressure, screen addiction, puberty, safe-unsafe touch, and even substance abuse.</p><p>The document proposes regular parenting workshops, counselling interactions, support groups and structured discussions to help parents deal with challenges children face at different ages.</p><p><strong>No to ‘topper culture’</strong></p><p>One of the strongest themes in the document is academic pressure and “topper culture”.</p><p>For children aged three to seven, CBSE says the real measure of success is whether a child “loves coming to school and loves coming home.” It asks parents not to be obsessed over who reads first, writes first or scores better.</p><p>For older children too, the board warns parents against linking marks with self-worth. It says children in Classes 3-5 already become highly aware of grades, rank and comparison, and parents need to actively counter the idea that “worth equals performance.”</p>.Childhood trapped in pixels .<p><strong>Screen use and social media</strong></p><p>The document also spends a lot of time discussing screen use and social media.</p><p>For younger children, CBSE warns against using screens as “pacifiers”, saying screens are replacing conversation, play and emotional connection.</p><p>For teenagers, CBSE says social media is no longer just a “screen-time problem” but an “identity and belonging problem.” The document talks about cyberbullying, comparison culture, exposure to inappropriate content and online risks. It also says banning social media completely rarely works and parents should focus more on conversation and guidance.</p><p>The calendar also discusses exposure to inappropriate online content among teenagers. For Classes 9 and 10, it says parents should openly discuss intimacy, consent and online portrayals of relationships instead of avoiding the topic out of shame or discomfort.</p><p><strong>Mental health</strong></p><p>Mental health is another major focus area throughout the document.</p><p>CBSE repeatedly refers to anxiety, perfectionism, emotional withdrawal, sleep changes, school refusal and self-harm warning signs. It says parents are often “the last to know” when children are struggling emotionally because teenagers tend to hide distress.</p><p>The board also encourages schools to make counselling more accessible through regular interactions with counsellors, peer support groups and emotional wellbeing sessions.</p>.CBSE makes mental health, career counsellors mandatory in affiliated schools.<p><strong>Substance abuse</strong></p><p>Substance abuse awareness has also been formally added to the parenting framework following CBSE’s collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). </p><p>The document talks about helping parents identify risk factors and have age-appropriate conversations with children about drugs and substance use. Schools are also encouraged to set up drug awareness clubs for senior students.</p><p><strong>Puberty and autonomy</strong></p><p>The calendar also addresses puberty and body awareness in unusually direct terms.</p><p>CBSE says conversations around ‘safe’ and ‘unsafe’ touch should begin by the age of four in simple language. It also recommends teaching children correct anatomical names and body autonomy early on.</p><p>For adolescents, the board says silence around puberty often pushes children towards unreliable sources like peers or the internet. It encourages parents to talk openly about menstruation, emotional changes and body image before puberty begins.</p>.CBSE schools must start teaching two Indian languages in Class 6 from July 1.<p><strong>What else does CBSE’s parenting calendar say?</strong></p><p>The CBSE has also raised concerns about overscheduling children with too many extracurricular activities. CBSE says many children today are left with “no afternoon, no neighbourhood, no unplanned hour,” and stresses the importance of free play, boredom and downtime for healthy development.</p><p>It also talks about gender stereotypes, encouraging parents to raise boys and girls without rigid gender roles and to focus equally on emotional expression for both.</p><p>Exam stress is another recurring concern in the calendar, especially for Classes 9 and 10. CBSE asks parents to avoid adding pressure during board exam season and instead focus on creating a calm environment, proper sleep routines and emotional reassurance.</p><p>The document also repeatedly highlights emotional regulation, encouraging parents and schools to help children identify, express and manage emotions from an early age through conversations and reflective exercises.</p><p>Overall, the Parenting Calendar reflects CBSE’s growing concern about the emotional pressure children face today, both inside and outside classrooms and outlines how schools and parents need to work together much more closely to deal with it.</p>