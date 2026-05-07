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Topper culture, screen addiction, puberty: What CBSE’s new ‘Parenting Calendar’ wants parents to talk about

In its Parenting Calendar for the 2026-27 academic session, the board has gone far beyond regular Parent-Teacher Meetings and WhatsApp updates.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 06:43 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 06:43 IST
EducationCBSEmental healthparentingTopper

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