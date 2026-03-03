<p>Starting from the academic year 2026-27, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will introduce a three-language policy for students entering Class 6. The move aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which places a strong emphasis on multilingual learning from an early age.</p><p>To align with this structure, new textbooks and learning materials are expected to be introduced. Media reports suggest that new study material is being prepared for the 2026-27 academic session in multiple Indian languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati and Bangla, among others.</p><p>These resources are aimed at supporting schools in implementing the three-language model more smoothly from Class 6 onwards.</p><p><strong>What does it mean for students?</strong></p><p>Under the revised format, Class 6 students will be required to study three languages. Importantly, at least two of these must be Indian languages. English, where offered, will be treated as a foreign language. This means that students will still be required to study at least two Indian languages alongside it, as part of the three-language combination. In case a school adds another foreign language like French or German, the students will still need to study two Indian languages.</p><p>The rule will apply to all CBSE-affiliated schools across the country, including both government and private institutions. However, schools and states will have flexibility in deciding which specific Indian languages to offer, depending on regional context and demand.</p><p>The NEP 2020 also recommends that the mother tongue, home language, or regional language be used as the medium of instruction at least until Class 5, and preferably until Class 8 and beyond. In addition, the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF) 2023 suggests that students should continue studying all three languages in Classes 9 and 10 to maintain continuity and develop proficiency over time.</p><p><strong>Three-language policy: A background</strong></p><p>The three-language formula is not new. It was first introduced under the 1986 Education policy, and retained in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Over the decades, it has remained a recurring feature of India’s education debates.</p><p>The Centre has consistently maintained that the three-language formula is a guiding framework rather than a mandate. It has also reiterated that no language will be imposed on any state or student, and that states retain flexibility in deciding how to implement the structure.</p><p>However, the three-language policy has received opposition from political groups and educationists, particularly in southern states. Tamil Nadu has long opposed the three-language formula, arguing that it opens the door to the imposition of Hindi. The state continues to follow a two-language policy offering only Tamil and English in schools.</p><p>In Karnataka as well, the debate has resurfaced. Although the state does follow a three-language structure in practice, political leaders and educationists have expressed concern over the perceived prioritisation of Hindi. </p><p>Protests and public statements emerged during the NEP rollout, with activists demanding that Kannada retain primacy in schools and administration.</p>