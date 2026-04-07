UAE plan on hold: Indian students rethink study options amid West Asia tension
In one line
Indian students delay UAE study plans due to rising West Asia geopolitical tensions and safety concerns.
Key points
• Rising alternative disrupted
The UAE and other West Asian countries had become popular study destinations for Indian students due to affordability and proximity, but geopolitical tensions are causing students to defer or cancel plans.
• Safety concerns dominate
Students initially prioritised education and job opportunities but now view safety as a decisive factor, leading many to abandon or postpone their study abroad plans.
• Mid-process cancellations
Several students had secured admissions but paused or dropped their plans midway due to escalating conflicts and uncertainty about future stability.
• Professional timeline affected
Delays in study abroad plans have disrupted students' professional timelines, forcing some to seek jobs in India instead and reconsider long-term career goals.
• Expert caution on ROI
Study abroad experts advise caution, noting that while geopolitical issues may stabilise, West Asia's job market reliability and brand recognition remain questionable for Indian students.
Key statistics
18.8 lakh
Total Indian students studying abroad in 2025
Over 2.5 lakh
Indian students in UAE
Nearly 90%
Increase in West Asia study interest in 2025
59%
UAE's share of MENA study searches
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Though I was applying for the September intake, there is no certainty that things will be normal by then. War changes everything.
Niyati, a recent graduate who had planned to pursue a master’s in business