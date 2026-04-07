Key points

• Rising alternative disrupted The UAE and other West Asian countries had become popular study destinations for Indian students due to affordability and proximity, but geopolitical tensions are causing students to defer or cancel plans.

• Safety concerns dominate Students initially prioritised education and job opportunities but now view safety as a decisive factor, leading many to abandon or postpone their study abroad plans.

• Mid-process cancellations Several students had secured admissions but paused or dropped their plans midway due to escalating conflicts and uncertainty about future stability.

• Professional timeline affected Delays in study abroad plans have disrupted students' professional timelines, forcing some to seek jobs in India instead and reconsider long-term career goals.