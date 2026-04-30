<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ugc">University Grants Commission</a> has announced the introduction of Forestry and Statistics as additional subjects in the UGC - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET), expanding the existing list of disciplines for candidates.</p><p>The decision was notified through two separate public notices issued on April 29, 2026, and will come into effect from the June 2026 session onwards.</p>.<p><strong>Decision taken at UGC’s 597th meeting</strong></p><p>According to the official notices, the move follows recommendations made by an expert committee. The Commission approved the inclusion of both subjects during its 597th meeting held on April 18, 2026.</p><p>With this, candidates will now be able to appear for UGC-NET in Forestry and Statistics, in addition to the already existing subjects.</p><p><strong>UGC-NET conducted twice a year</strong></p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ugc-net">UGC-NET</a> is conducted by the National Testing Agency on behalf of the UGC. The examination is held twice a year, in June and December, to determine eligibility for Assistant Professorship and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges.</p><p>Every year, over 10 lakh candidates appear for the UGC-NET across its two cycles, making it one of the largest eligibility exams for higher education teaching and research in India.</p><p>The addition of new subjects reflects an effort to broaden the scope of the exam in line with evolving academic and research fields.</p>.UGC: Students to receive fellowships, scholarships only via Aadhaar-linked accounts.<p><strong>Syllabus available online</strong></p><p>The UGC has stated that the detailed syllabus for both Forestry and Statistics is already available on the official UGC-NET website, <em><ins><a href="http://ugcnetonline.in/">ugcnetonline.in.</a></ins></em></p><p>Candidates planning to appear for the June 2026 session or later can review the syllabus and prepare accordingly.</p><p><strong>Expanding academic and research pathways</strong></p><p>The inclusion of Forestry and Statistics is significant given the growing relevance of both fields.</p><p>By adding these subjects, the UGC aims to accommodate a wider pool of candidates from diverse academic backgrounds and strengthen research capacity in emerging and interdisciplinary areas.</p>