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UGC adds Forestry and Statistics as additional subjects to existing list for UGC-NET

The addition of new subjects reflects an effort to broaden the scope of the exam in line with evolving academic and research fields.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 09:42 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 09:42 IST
EducationResearchUGCExamUGC-NET

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