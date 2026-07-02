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UGC-NET 2026 Sociology paper under scanner after candidates flag spelling errors, 'AI-generated' questions

Candidates who appeared for the examination on June 30 took to social media on Wednesday, detailing numerous errors in the question paper.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 05:45 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 05:45 IST
India NewsEducationUGCExamUGC-NETNETSociology

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