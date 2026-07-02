UGC-NET 2026 Sociology paper under scanner after candidates flag spelling errors, 'AI-generated' questions

Didn’t think I would have to reopen X after this long for something this pathetic. The recent NTA NET Sociology exam held on 30th June’26 crossed all limits of academic deceit and accountability. Not even getting started on the irregularity of the paper asking AI generated…
Today'sUGC-NET Sociology paper raises serious questions about the academic standards of the NTA. A paper filled with spelling errors, arbitrary questions, and the omission of many foundational sociological thinkers in favor of content that appeared outside the prescribed syllabus