UGC-NET June 2026 city intimation slip released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; admit card to be issued later

<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/nta">National Testing Agency</a> (NTA) has released the examination city intimation slip for University Grant Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June 2026, allowing candidates to check the city in which their examination centre has been allotted.</p><p>Candidates can download the city intimation slip by logging in to the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/">ugcnet.nta.nic.in</a></ins></em>, using their application credentials. The agency released the slips on Wednesday, June 10 ahead of the examination scheduled later this month.</p>.<p><strong>UGC-NET June 2026 exam schedule</strong></p><p>UGC-NET June 2026 will be conducted across the country on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, and 30.</p><p>The examination is conducted by NTA on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) to determine eligibility for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes in Indian universities and colleges.</p>.NTA releases NEET-UG 2026 re-exam city intimation slip; test on June 21.<p><strong>Admit cards expected soon</strong></p><p>NTA has clarified that the document released on June 10 is only an advance intimation of the examination city allotted to candidates.</p><p>"The candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for UGC-NET June 2026 examination," the agency said in its notification. The slip is intended to help candidates make travel and accommodation arrangements in advance.</p><p>The admit cards will be issued separately at a later date.</p><p><strong>How to download the city intimation slip</strong></p><p>Candidates can access the slip by following these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit <em><ins><a href="http://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/">ugcnet.nta.nic.in</a></ins></em></p></li><li><p>Click on the city intimation slip link</p></li><li><p>Log in using application number and password</p></li><li><p>Download and save the document for future reference</p></li></ol><p>NTA has advised the candidates to go through details mentioned on the document carefully and make travel arrangements accordingly, if required.</p>.Parliamentary panel asks NTA to explore IIT-JEE norms for NEET-UG.<p>NTA has also advised the students to keep checking the official website for admit card updates. Candidates must verify personal details and examination information once the admit card is released.</p><p>Candidates facing difficulties while downloading the city intimation slip can contact NTA through:</p><ul><li><p>Helpline: 011-40759000</p></li><li><p>Email: <em><ins><a href="mailto:ugcnet@nta.ac.in">ugcnet@nta.ac.in</a></ins></em></p></li></ul><p>NTA has advised candidates to regularly visit the official UGC-NET website for the latest examination-related announcements.</p><p><strong>About UGC-NET</strong></p><p>UGC-NET is a national-level eligibility examination conducted twice a year for determining eligibility for Assistant Professor posts, Junior Research Fellowship and PhD admissions in universities and higher education institutions across India.</p><p>The June 2026 session will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple shifts and examination centres nationwide.</p>