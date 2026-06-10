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UGC-NET June 2026 city intimation slip released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; admit card to be issued later

NTA has clarified that the document released on June 10 is only an advance intimation of the examination city allotted to candidates.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 11:42 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 11:42 IST
EducationNTAUGCExamUGC-NET

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