<p>The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a fresh advisory for candidates applying for the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June 2026, advising applicants to carefully complete their registration forms before the application window closes on May 20, 2026.</p><p>The advisory comes amid the ongoing registration process for UGC-NET June 2026, which is scheduled to be conducted between June 22 and June 30 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.</p><p>UGC NET is conducted by NTA on behalf of the University Grants Commission for determining eligibility for assistant Professor positions, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and PhD admissions in Indian universities and colleges.</p><p>The examination is held twice every year and sees participation from lakhs of candidates across the country.</p><p><strong>Only one application allowed</strong></p><p>In its latest notice, NTA has clearly stated that candidates must submit only one application form during registration.</p><p>The agency warned that:</p><ul><li><p>Multiple applications for the same subject will not be accepted.</p></li><li><p>Candidates cannot submit separate applications for different subjects.</p></li><li><p>If multiple applications are submitted, only the last submitted application will be considered valid, while all others will be rejected.</p></li></ul>.NTA to conduct UGC-NET 2026 - June session between June 22 to 30, check key dates here.<p><strong>Subject selection cannot be changed later</strong></p><p>NTA has also advised candidates to carefully choose their subject while filling out the application form.</p><p>According to the notice, no changes in subject selection will be allowed after final submission of the form.</p><p>Candidates have therefore been urged to:</p><ul><li><p>Verify subject eligibility carefully</p></li><li><p>Match the selected paper with their postgraduate discipline</p></li><li><p>Double-check all details before final submission</p></li></ul><p><strong>Applicants asked to ensure accuracy of details</strong></p><p>The agency further stressed that all information entered in the application form must be accurate and complete.</p><p>This includes:</p><ul><li><p>Name and personal details</p></li><li><p>Educational qualifications</p></li><li><p>Category information</p></li><li><p>Uploaded documents and photographs</p></li></ul><p>Incorrect or incomplete information may lead to complications during verification or later stages of the recruitment and admission process.</p>.UGC adds Forestry and Statistics as additional subjects to existing list for UGC-NET.<p><strong>Important dates for UGC-NET June 2026</strong></p><p>As per the official schedule:</p><ul><li><p>Last date for application: May 20, 2026</p></li><li><p>Correction window: May 22 to May 24, 2026</p></li><li><p>Exam city intimation slip: By June 10, 2026</p></li><li><p>Admit card release: By June 15, 2026</p></li><li><p>Examination dates: June 22 to June 30, 2026</p></li></ul><p>This year, the examination will be conducted for 87 subjects.</p><p>NTA had also recently announced the addition of Statistics and Forestry as new subjects in the UGC-NET subject list from June 2026 onwards.</p><p>NTA has advised applicants to regularly visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, for the latest updates, notices, and examination-related information.</p><p>For assistance, candidates may contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email <em><ins><a href="mailto:ugcnet@nta.ac.in">ugcnet@nta.ac.in</a></ins></em>.</p>