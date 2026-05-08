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UGC-NET June session 2026: Applications open till May 20, NTA issues fresh guidelines

In its latest notice, NTA has clearly stated that candidates must submit only one application form during registration.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 12:13 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 12:13 IST
EducationUGCExamNETNational Eligibility Test

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