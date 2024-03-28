Universities can use NET score for admission to PhD programmes in place of entrance tests: UGC

Kumar said that the UGC has asked universities to adopt NET exam scores for PhD admissions starting from the 2024-2025 academic session. “This will undoubtedly contribute to fostering a more conducive environment for academic pursuit and scholarly advancement in our nation,” he said.

The Student Federation of India, however, opposed the move and said that it is another step towards exclusion. The Federation said that the notification poses many challenges for the student community and also raises several questions that remain unanswered.

“Earlier, there existed two categories for NET qualification – 'Qualified for Assistant Professorship' and 'Qualified for JRF and Assistant Professorship'. The third category that has been introduced is for 'Qualification for PhD alone'. While qualifying for either of the first two categories made students eligible for PhD admissions earlier, the introduction of the third category … makes NET mandatory for PhD admissions,” a release by the SFI stated.

The SFI further said that as per the UGC’s, 70 per cent weightage will be allotted to NET score and 30 per cent weightage to the interview for PhD for PhD admissions. “There is absolutely no weightage allotted for Research Proposal which should form the core of the decision making of any PhD admission,” the statement read.

The SFI also said that the validity of NET exam has been reduced from 2 years to, which will rob many applicants of the opportunity to apply for PhD across the country. “(It) will force the aspiring researchers to cut down time from working on their research proposal (which forms the core of their PhD) and focus more on cracking the entrance test again and again like a machine,” the statement read.