Universities can use NET score for admission to PhD programmes in place of entrance tests: UGC

New Delhi: The UGC on Thursday said that starting the next academic session, all universities can use NET score for admission to PhD programmes in place of entrance tests. The NTA is working on launching the NET application process for the June 2024 session sometime next week.
UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said that this will replace the need for separate entrance tests conducted by individual universities and higher education institutions (HEIs). “This marks an important step in streamlining the admissions process and enhancing accessibility for aspiring doctoral candidates. By leveraging the NET, which is conducted biannually, universities can offer greater flexibility to students, allowing them to utilise their scores from either session to apply for PhD programs across various institutions,” Kumar said.
He added that the initiative will benefit students in numerous ways. “Firstly, it eliminates the need for students to prepare and appear for multiple entrance tests conducted by different universities, thereby reducing the burden of exam logistics and expenses. Additionally, the biannual administration of the NET provides students with increased opportunities to secure admission to their desired PhD programs,” he added.
Kumar said that the UGC has asked universities to adopt NET exam scores for PhD admissions starting from the 2024-2025 academic session. “This will undoubtedly contribute to fostering a more conducive environment for academic pursuit and scholarly advancement in our nation,” he said.
The Student Federation of India, however, opposed the move and said that it is another step towards exclusion. The Federation said that the notification poses many challenges for the student community and also raises several questions that remain unanswered.
“Earlier, there existed two categories for NET qualification – 'Qualified for Assistant Professorship' and 'Qualified for JRF and Assistant Professorship'. The third category that has been introduced is for 'Qualification for PhD alone'. While qualifying for either of the first two categories made students eligible for PhD admissions earlier, the introduction of the third category … makes NET mandatory for PhD admissions,” a release by the SFI stated.
The SFI further said that as per the UGC’s, 70 per cent weightage will be allotted to NET score and 30 per cent weightage to the interview for PhD for PhD admissions. “There is absolutely no weightage allotted for Research Proposal which should form the core of the decision making of any PhD admission,” the statement read.
The SFI also said that the validity of NET exam has been reduced from 2 years to, which will rob many applicants of the opportunity to apply for PhD across the country. “(It) will force the aspiring researchers to cut down time from working on their research proposal (which forms the core of their PhD) and focus more on cracking the entrance test again and again like a machine,” the statement read.