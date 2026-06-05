University of Liverpool gets final nod to set up Bengaluru campus; what students need to know

<p>Students in India will soon be able to earn a University of Liverpool degree without leaving the country, after the University Grants Commission (UGC) granted final approval for the British university to establish its Bengaluru campus.</p><p>The approval was formally handed over by the Ministry of Education, in what the government described as a “significant step towards internationalising higher education under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.” </p><p>The approval allows the United Kingdom-based university to begin academic operations in India after completing the infrastructure, academic and regulatory requirements laid down under the UGC (Setting Up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023.</p>.University of New South Wales campus to open in Bengaluru in August.<p><strong>Why is this significant?</strong></p><p>The University of Liverpool is the second university from the prestigious Russell Group, a network of leading research-intensive universities in the United Kingdom, to establish a campus in India, after the University of Southampton's Gurugram campus.</p><p>The move is being seen as a key part of the NEP 2020's internationalisation agenda, which seeks to bring reputed foreign institutions to India and improve academic collaborations.</p><p>The development is also expected to strengthen India-UK academic ties, encourage research collaboration and expand opportunities for student mobility and international exposure within India's higher education ecosystem.</p>.University of Liverpool’s Bengaluru campus to start admissions from 2026.<p><strong>What courses will be offered?</strong></p><p>The Bengaluru campus is expected to welcome its first batch of students in August or September 2026.</p><p>Admissions for the inaugural academic session are already open. The campus is being established at Alembic City near Whitefield in Bengaluru.</p><p>The university will initially offer a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes like:</p><ul><li><p>Undergraduate programmes: Business Management, Accounting and Finance, Computer Science, Computer Science with Software Development, Biomedical Sciences, Game Design, more.</p></li><li><p>Postgraduate programmes: MSc Computer Science and MSc Accounting and Finance. </p></li></ul><p>The university has also indicated that additional programmes and disciplines will be introduced in the coming years.</p><p><strong>Will students receive a UK degree?</strong></p><p>Students enrolled at the Bengaluru campus will receive degrees awarded by the University of Liverpool.</p><p>According to the university, the programmes offered in India will follow the same academic standards and quality benchmarks as those followed at its UK campus.</p><p>The institution has said that students will have access to a global curriculum, international faculty collaborations and research opportunities.</p>.UGC: Students to receive fellowships, scholarships only via Aadhaar-linked accounts.<p><strong>Eligibility criteria</strong></p><p>The university does not require candidates to appear for a separate entrance examination. Admissions will be based on academic performance, statement of purpose, personal interviews and overall profile evaluation.</p><p>For undergraduate programmes, applicants must:</p><ul><li><p>Have completed Class 12 with a minimum overall average of 75 per cent across four core subjects</p></li><li><p>Demonstrate English proficiency through school qualifications or recognised English-language tests where required</p></li><li><p>Submit a Statement of Purpose (SOP)</p></li><li><p>Students awaiting Class 12 results may also apply using Class 11 or pre-board marks and receive conditional offers.</p></li></ul><p>For postgraduate programmes, applicants must:</p><ul><li><p>Hold a recognised bachelor's degree with at least 55 per cent marks</p></li><li><p>Meet English language requirements</p></li><li><p>Submit a Statement of Purpose</p></li><li><p>Some postgraduate programmes may additionally require a relevant academic background or professional experience.</p></li></ul><p><strong>Fees structure</strong></p><p>The university has announced the following admission-related charges:</p><p>Application fee: Rs 5,000 (currently reduced to Rs 2,000 and waived till June 15, 2026)</p><p>Admission fee: Rs 50,000</p><p>Security deposit: Rs 50,000</p><p>The admission fee and security deposit are payable upon acceptance of the offer. The university has stated that annual tuition fees will vary by programme.</p>.QS Study Abroad Master’s Fair in Bengaluru Offers Direct Access to Top Global Universities.<p><strong>Why the University of Liverpool?</strong></p><p>Founded in 1881, the University of Liverpool is one of the United Kingdom's leading research-intensive institutions and a member of the Russell Group.</p><p>The university is known internationally for its work in science, medicine, engineering, business and innovation. It has also developed academic and research collaborations with several Indian institutions over the years.</p><p>The university's leadership has described the Bengaluru campus as a long-term investment and has indicated plans to enroll around 10,000 students by 2036.</p><p>For students, it offers the possibility of earning a degree from a globally recognised university without relocating overseas, potentially reducing the financial and logistical barriers associated with international education.</p>