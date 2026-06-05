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University of Liverpool gets final nod to set up Bengaluru campus; what students need to know

The Bengaluru campus is expected to welcome its first batch of students in August or September 2026.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 06:38 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 06:38 IST
EducationUKUniversityCollegeUK-India Relationscampus

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