<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the Class 10 and Class 12 board results on Thursday, April 26, at 4 pm, bringing relief to over 52 lakh students who appeared for the examinations this year.</p><p>The UP Board examination continues to be one of the largest school board exams in the country. This year, more than 52 lakh students registered, including around 27.5 lakh for Class 10 and nearly 24.8 lakh for Class 12.</p><p>Students can access their results on the official websites, <em><ins><a href="http://upmsp.edu.in/">upmsp.edu.in</a></ins></em> or <em><ins><a href="http://results.digilocker.gov.in/">results.digilocker.gov.in</a></ins></em>. Apart from the official portals, results are also available via DigiLocker, UMANG app, and SMS services.</p><p>The board has recorded a strong overall <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/exam-results">performance</a> this year, with 90.42 per cent of students passing the Class 10 examinations and 80.38 per cent clearing Class 12.</p>.Karnataka SSLC Results 2026: Record 94.1% pass registered.<p><strong>Class 12 toppers</strong></p><p>The board has also announced the list of top performers. This year, Shikha Verma from Sitapur secured the top rank in Class 12 with 97.60 per cent. </p><p>Meanwhile, Nandini Gupta from Bareilly and Shreya Verma jointly secured the second rank with 97.20 per cent each. Surbhi Yadav from Bareilly and Pooja Pal from Barabanki shared the third position.</p><p><strong>How to check UP Board results 2026</strong></p><p>In order to access their scorecards through the official UPMSP portal, students can follow these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit <em><ins><a href="http://upmsp.edu.in/">upmsp.edu.in</a></ins>.</em></p></li><li><p>Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link.</p></li><li><p>Enter your roll number and required details.</p></li><li><p>Submit to view your result.</p></li><li><p>Download and save the provisional marksheet.</p></li></ol>.Karnataka SSLC 2026 results out: Here's how to check and download marksheets.<p>Alternatively, the students can also check their results through SMS. Class 12 students need to type <em>UP12 (Roll Number)</em> and send it to 56263, while Class 10 students should type <em>UP10 (Roll Number)</em> and send it to 56263.</p><p>Students can also log in to DigiLocker or the UMANG app to access their digital marksheets.</p><p><strong>What next for students?</strong></p><p>Following the declaration of results, students who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation of answer sheets.</p><p>This process allows candidates to verify their marks and check for any calculation or evaluation errors. The board is expected to release detailed guidelines, including application steps and deadlines, shortly.</p>