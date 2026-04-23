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UP Board Class 10, 12 results out for over 52 lakh students; details here

The board has recorded a pass percentage of 90.42 per cent in Class 10 examinations and 80.38 per cent in Class 12 this academic year.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 13:21 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 13:21 IST
Uttar PradeshexaminationstudentResultsClass 10Class 12Board Exam

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