<p>The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (II), 2025 on Monday (March 30) on its official website, <em><ins><a href="http://upsc.gov.in/">upsc.gov.in</a></ins></em>.</p><p>This year, a total of 302 candidates have been recommended for admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy (AFA) after clearing both the written examination and the Services Selection Board (SSB) interviews.</p><p>Out of the total 302 recommended candidates, 190 candidates have qualified for the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, 85 candidates for the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, and 27 candidates for the Air Force Academy (AFA), Hyderabad.</p><p><strong>Vacancies notified</strong></p><p>As per the official notification, the number of vacancies was:</p><ul><li><p>100 posts at IMA (including 13 NCC quota)</p></li><li><p>26 posts at INA (including NCC and Hydro vacancies)</p></li><li><p>32 posts at AFA (including NCC quota)</p></li></ul><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/upsc">Commission</a> had earlier recommended 2666, 814, and 636 as qualified in the written test for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Air Force Academy, respectively. The number of candidates finally qualified are those after SSB test conducted by Army Head Quarters.</p>.CBSE CTET 2026 results out; 5.9 lakh candidates qualify.<p><strong>Meet the toppers</strong></p><p>As per the merit list, Samar Islam Laskar has secured Rank 1 for the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Jasnoor Singh has secured the top rank for both INA and AFA.</p><p>UPSC has only released academy-wise merit lists; no single combined topper list has been issued. There are some common candidates in the three lists for various courses. </p><p>The Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination is conducted by UPSC for recruitment of officers into Indian Military Academy (Army), Indian Naval Academy (Navy), and Air Force Academy (Air Force).</p><p>Selected candidates undergo pre-commission training at their respective academies.</p><p><strong>When was the exam conducted?</strong></p><p>The written examination for CDS (II) 2025 was conducted in September 2025, followed by the Services Selection Board (SSB) interviews held subsequently. The final merit list has been prepared based on candidates’ combined performance in both stages. </p><p>Candidates can check their results on the official UPSC website, <em><ins><a href="http://upsc.gov.in/">upsc.gov.in</a></ins></em>, where the result has been published in PDF format containing the roll numbers and names of qualified candidates.</p><p>The Commission has clarified that the result is provisional, subject to verification of various details like the date of birth (DOB) and educational qualifications. Moreover, medical examination results are not included in the merit list.</p><p>Marks of candidates will be published only after the final results of the Officers’ Training Academy course are declared.</p>