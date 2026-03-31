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UPSC CDS II 2025 final results declared; 302 candidates recommended

This year, 190 candidates have qualified for IMA, 85 for INA and 27 for AFA after SSB interviews.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 12:39 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 12:39 IST
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