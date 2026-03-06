<p>The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday, March 6, announced the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Final Result 2025. This year, Anuj Agnihotri has secured All India Rank (AIR) 1.</p><p>Candidates can check the result on the official UPSC websites: <em><ins><a href="http://upsc.gov.in/">upsc.gov.in</a></ins></em> and <em><ins><a href="http://upsconline.nic.in/">upsconline.nic.in</a></ins></em>.</p><p>This year, a total of 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Central Services Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.</p><p>The result has been released in PDF format under the ‘Final Result’ section on the official website. The document contains the names and roll numbers of recommended candidates arranged in order of merit.</p><p><strong>Top 10 rank holders</strong></p><ol><li><p>Anuj Agnihotri</p></li><li><p>Rajeshwari Suve M</p></li><li><p>Akansh Dhull</p></li><li><p>Raghav Jhunjhunwala</p></li><li><p>Ishan Bhatnagar</p></li><li><p>Zinnia Aurora</p></li><li><p>A R Rajah Mohaideen</p></li><li><p>Pakshal Secretry</p></li><li><p>Astha Jain</p></li><li><p>Ujjwal Priyank</p></li></ol><p>The preliminary examination was conducted on May 25, 2025, followed by the main examination held from August 22 to August 31, 2025. The final stage, the personality test (interview), concluded on February 27, 2026.</p><p>The commission also stated that the results of two candidates have been withheld, while the candidature of 348 recommended candidates has been kept provisional.</p><p>Candidates seeking clarification regarding the examination or appointment process can contact the UPSC Facilitation Counter, located near the Examination Hall on the commission’s campus, on working days between 10 am and 5 pm, or through the telephone numbers 23385271, 23381125, and 23098543.</p>