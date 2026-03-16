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UPSC CMS 2026 registrations open for 1,358 posts; Check details here

The exam will be held on August 2, 2026; applications must be submitted online through the UPSC portal.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 10:57 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 10:57 IST
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