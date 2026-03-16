<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/upsc">Union Public Service Commission</a> (UPSC) has opened registrations for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2026, inviting applications for 1,358 medical officer posts across various government departments.</p><p>Interested candidates can apply through the official UPSC online portal until Tuesday, March 31, at 6 pm. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 2, 2026, at multiple centres across India.</p><p><strong>Vacancy details</strong></p><p>According to the official notification, the recruitment drive aims to fill 1,358 vacancies in different medical services under the Government of India. These include:</p><ul><li><p>Medical Officers Grade (General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre), Central Health Service: 864 posts</p></li><li><p>Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in Railways: 450 posts</p></li><li><p>General Duty Medical Officer, New Delhi Municipal Council: 14 posts</p></li><li><p>General Duty Medical Officer Grade-II, Municipal Corporation of Delhi: 30 posts</p></li></ul><p>The number of vacancies is tentative and may change, UPSC stated in the notification.</p>.<p><strong>Eligibility criteria</strong></p><p>Candidates applying for the examination must meet the following requirements:</p><ul><li><p>Must have passed the written and practical parts of the final MBBS examination.</p></li><li><p>Candidates who are appearing for the final MBBS exam may also apply, but their candidature will remain provisional until they produce proof of passing.</p></li><li><p>The upper age limit is 32 years as of August 1, 2026.</p></li><li><p>For Medical Officers in the Central Health Service, the upper age limit is 35 years. Age relaxation is also applicable for reserved categories as per government norms.</p></li><li><p>Candidates must be physically and medically fit according to the physical/medical standards for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2026.</p></li></ul><p><strong>Exam details</strong></p><p>Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 200. However, female candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories are exempted from paying the fee.</p><p>The CMS examination consists of two stages: a written exam with two papers of 250 marks each and personality test for 100 marks.</p><p>Candidates must submit their applications online through the UPSC application portal. The commission has advised applicants to complete the Universal Registration Number (URN), Common Application Form (CAF), and examination-specific modules while filling out the application.</p><p>Applicants are also required to upload photographs, signatures, and supporting documents while submitting the form.</p><p>It is also important to note that the candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their applications after submission. Further, no correction or modification in any field of the application form is allowed after submission.<br>The Commission has also established a dedicated helpline to assist the candidates during the application process. Candidates seeking clarification or assistance related to the application process or examination details can contact the helpline no. 011-24041001 or 011-40303444 or email at <em><ins><a href="mailto:upscsoap@nic.in">upscsoap@nic.in</a></ins></em>. The helpline will be operational from 10:00 am to 5:30 pm on all working days until the application window closes.</p>