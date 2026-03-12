#WATCH | Bulandshahr, UP: Shikha from Bulandshahr, who was earlier reported to have secured 113th rank in the UPSC, instead of Shikha from Rohtak, who actually secured the rank, says, "The one who has been selected is different, Shikha. As both our names are the same, and I also… https://t.co/IJ8J7CyuDHpic.twitter.com/uHwwclD8oD
Hundreds had joined the celebratory procession when Shikha Gautam from UP's Bulandshahr claimed she cracked UPSC with 113 rank. Turns out her claims were fraudulent. More than the cheating, it is the disservice you do to your own family, community and the real qualifier. pic.twitter.com/wOTPZSWcjO
#WATCH | Bulandshahr, UP: Shikha's father, Premchand, says, "As soon as her name came in the selection, she told us that she has been selected. We did not know this was some other Shikha who had been selected... She was overwhelmed with joy, and she only saw the name and made a… pic.twitter.com/RoZELMkEcd