Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

UPSC CSE 2025: Another fake rank claim surfaces; Bulandshahr’s Shikha admits AIR 113 mix-up

Uttar Pradesh woman who claimed AIR 113 earlier admits error after inquiry finds she had not cleared Mains examination.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 11:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 11:36 IST
EducationUPSCUPSC examCivil Services ExaminationExam results

Follow us on :

Follow Us