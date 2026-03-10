<p>The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the category-wise cut-offs for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025. The results for the examination were announced earlier on Friday (March 6).</p><p>The cut-off marks represent the minimum qualifying score obtained by the last recommended candidate in the UPSC CSE at each stage of the examination : Preliminary, Main, and Final.</p><p>For instance, the final cut-off for the General category in UPSC CSE 2025 stood at 963 marks. The cut-offs for other categories were 931 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 905 for Scheduled Castes (SC), 902 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), and 926 for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).</p>.<p>In comparison, the final cut-offs last year were 947 for the General category, 910 for OBC, 880 for SC, 884 for ST, and 917 for EWS.</p>.<p><strong>How much did the toppers score?</strong></p><p>UPSC has also released the marks obtained by the recommended candidates, including their written (Main) examination scores and Personality Test marks.</p><p>The final score is calculated by combining the Main examination marks and the interview (Personality Test) score.</p><p>Here is the marks breakdown for the top five rank holders:</p>.<p>Among the top five, Ishan Bhatnagar secured the highest interview score with 215 marks, while Anuj Agnihotri scored the highest in the written (mains examination) and topped the examination with a total score of 1,071.</p>.<p>The data shows that most candidates in the top 10 ranks scored above 1,030 marks overall.</p><p>Candidates can also check the marks of all recommended candidates through the official PDF attached here.</p><p><strong>Tie-breaking criteria</strong></p><p>Along with the scores and category-wise cut-offs, UPSC has also clarified the tie-breaking rules used when two candidates secure the same marks.</p><p>If two or more candidates have the same final score, the ranking is decided based on the following criteria:</p><ul><li><p>The candidate who has higher combined marks in the compulsory written papers (Essay and General Studies I–IV) along with the Personality Test is ranked higher.</p></li><li><p>If the tie still remains, the candidate with higher marks in the compulsory written papers is ranked higher.</p></li><li><p>If the scores are still the same, the older candidate is given the higher rank.</p></li></ul>