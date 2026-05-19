<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/upsc">Union Public Service Commission</a> (UPSC) has released the e-admit cards for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) - Preliminary 2026 scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 24 across the country.</p><p>Candidates appearing for the examination can now download their admit cards from the official UPSC website, <em><ins><a href="http://upsconline.nic.in/">upsconline.nic.in</a></ins></em>.</p><p>The Commission has clarified that no physical admit cards will be issued and candidates must preserve their e-admit cards till the final declaration of CSE 2026 final results.</p><p>This year, UPSC has also announced a major change in its examination process: provisional answer keys for the prelims exam will now be released shortly after the exam is conducted, instead of after the completion of the entire recruitment cycle as done previously.</p><p>According to UPSC, the move has been introduced to improve transparency, maintain examination standards, and allow candidates to assess their performance at an earlier stage.</p>.UPSC to release provisional answer key after CSE Prelims; new objection portal introduced.<p><strong>Provisional answer key to be released after exam</strong></p><p>Under the revised system, UPSC will publish provisional answer keys for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 after the examination is conducted.</p><p>Candidates will then be allowed to raise objections and submit representations through the official UPSC Online Question Paper Representation Portal.</p><p>The objection window will remain open till 6 pm on May 31.</p><p>Candidates raising objections will have to:</p><ul><li><p>Log into the UPSC online portal: <em><ins><a href="http://upsconline.nic.in/">upsconline.nic.in</a></ins></em>.</p></li><li><p>Access the Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep).</p></li><li><p>Submit objections with explanations.</p></li><li><p>Upload supporting references from at least three authentic sources.</p></li></ul><p>UPSC stated that objections will be examined by subject experts before the final answer key is prepared.</p><p>Calling the move “a new beginning,” UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar said, “For the first time, the Union Public Service Commission will release the Provisional Answer Key for the Civil Services Examination. This initiative reflects the Commission's continuous effort to ensure greater transparency, responsiveness, and timely communication with candidates.”</p>.Karnataka PGCET 2026: KEA postpones May 24 exam to June 14 due to clash with UPSC prelims.<p><strong>Prelims exam on May 24</strong></p><p>The UPSC CSE Prelims will be conducted on Sunday, May 24, in two shifts:</p><ul><li><p>General Studies Paper I</p></li><li><p>Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) Paper II</p></li></ul><p>The examination is the first stage of the recruitment process for services including Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and several other Group A and Group B central services.</p><p>Lakhs of aspirants are expected to appear for the examination this year.</p><p><strong>Important instructions for candidates</strong></p><p>UPSC has asked candidates to carefully read all instructions attached with the e-admit card before appearing for the examination.</p><p>Candidates must:</p><ul><li><p>carry a printed copy of the e-admit card,</p></li><li><p>bring the original photo identity card mentioned in the admit card,</p></li><li><p>and ensure that details such as name, photograph, and QR code are correct and clearly visible.</p></li></ul><p>The Commission has clarified that candidates without valid admit cards will not be allowed to appear for the examination.</p><p>UPSC has also advised candidates to reach examination centres well in advance, preferably 90 minutes before the commencement of the examination, to complete face authentication, identity verification, and frisking procedures.</p><p>Entry to examination venues will close 30 minutes before the commencement of each session:</p><ul><li><p>9 am for the forenoon session</p></li><li><p>2 pm for the afternoon session.</p></li></ul>.Panel asks UPSC to review CSAT paper, flags hurdles for non-science aspirants.<p><strong>What’s allowed and what’s not</strong></p><p>Candidates have been instructed to carry a black ballpoint pen, as OMR sheets and attendance sheets must be filled only using black ballpoint pens.</p><p>UPSC has strictly prohibited candidates from carrying mobile phones, smart watches, communication devices, digital gadgets, books, bags, or any incriminating material into the examination hall.</p><p>The Commission warned that possession or use of banned items may lead to: cancellation of candidature, disciplinary action, police complaints, and debarment from future examinations.</p><p>Candidates facing discrepancies in their admit cards have been advised to immediately contact UPSC through the official email ID mentioned in the notification.</p>