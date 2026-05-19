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UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 admit cards out; answer keys to now be released shortly after exam

The UPSC CSE Prelims exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 24 across the country.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 10:37 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 10:37 IST
EducationUPSCExamCivil Services ExaminationCSEPrelims

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