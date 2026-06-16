UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 results declared; 13,343 candidates qualify for Mains

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/upsc">Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)</a> on Monday declared the results of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) 2026, with 13,343 candidates qualifying for the Main examination against 1,016 vacancies notified for this year's recruitment cycle.</p><p>The number of candidates shortlisted for the Mains examination has declined from the previous year. In 2025, UPSC had shortlisted 14,161 candidates for the Main examination against 1,087 vacancies. This year, 13,343 candidates have been selected for the next stage against 1,016 notified vacancies.</p>.UPSC successfully implements face authentication technology.<p><strong>What next?</strong></p><p>UPSC has announced that all qualified candidates must log in to the official portal between June 19 and June 28, 2026, to complete mandatory formalities for the Main examination. These include:</p><ul><li><p>Payment of the Rs 200 examination fee (except for exempted categories such as women, PwBD, SC and ST candidates)</p></li><li><p>Submission or updation of scribe details, assistive devices and large-font question paper requirements</p></li><li><p>Filling and confirmation of cadre preferences</p></li></ul><p>The commission has clarified that even candidates who have already uploaded the required documents must log in, verify their details and submit the application form during this window. Failure to do so will prevent the generation of the e-admit card and make candidates ineligible to appear in the Main examination.</p><p><strong>When will UPSC CSE Mains 2026 be held?</strong></p><p>The Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026, is expected to be conducted later this year, on August 21, as per the UPSC examination calendar. </p><p>Candidates who qualify in the Mains examination will subsequently be called for the Personality Test (Interview), after which the final merit list will be prepared.</p><p><strong>Where to check UPSC Prelims Result 2026?</strong></p><p>Candidates can check their qualifying status and roll numbers on the official UPSC websites<em>, <ins><a href="http://upsc.gov.in/">upsc.gov.in</a></ins></em> or <em><ins><a href="http://upsconline.nic.in/">upsconline.nic.in.</a></ins></em></p><p>The commission has published the roll numbers of all successful candidates in a detailed result PDF.</p><p>UPSC has stated that the marks, cut-off marks and answer keys of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 will be released only after the entire Civil Services Examination 2026 and Indian Forest Service Examination (IFS) 2026 are completed and the final results are declared.</p>