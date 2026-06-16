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UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 results declared; 13,343 candidates qualify for Mains

This year, 13,343 candidates have been selected for the next stage against 1,016 notified vacancies.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 06:21 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 06:21 IST
EducationUPSCCivil ServiceExamCivil Services Examinationresult

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