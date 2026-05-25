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UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 successfully conducted for 5.49 lakh candidates, answer key soon

In the next step, UPSC will release a provisional answer key shortly after the preliminary examination, a first for the Commission.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 12:42 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 12:42 IST
EducationUPSCCivil ServiceExamPrelims

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