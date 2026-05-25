<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/upsc">Union Public Service Commission</a> has released its annual examination calendar for 2027, announcing dates for several major national-level recruitment examinations including the Civil Services Examination (CSE), NDA, CDS, Engineering Services, CAPF, and Indian Forest Service exams.</p><p>According to the official schedule, the highly anticipated Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2027, conducted for recruitment into services such as IAS, IPS, IFS and IRS, will be held on May 23, 2027. The Civil Services Main Examination will begin from August 20, 2027, and continue for five days.</p><p>The UPSC calendar also includes notification dates, application deadlines, and examination schedules for over 25 examinations to be conducted throughout the year.</p>.UPSC opens registrations for NDA, CDS II 2026 exams; over 840 vacancies announced.<p><strong>Key dates for Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2027</strong></p><p>As per the calendar:</p><ul><li><p>Notification release: January 13, 2027</p></li><li><p>Last date to apply: February 2, 2027</p></li><li><p>Civil Services Prelims: May 23, 2027</p></li><li><p>Civil Services Mains begins: August 20, 2027</p></li></ul><p>The Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination 2027 will also be conducted through the Civil Services Preliminary Examination on the same day.</p>.<p><strong>NDA, CDS exam dates announced</strong></p><p>The Commission has also announced dates for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Combined Defence Services (CDS) examinations.</p><p>NDA & CDS I 2027:</p><ul><li><p>Notification date: December 2, 2026</p></li><li><p>Last date to apply: December 22, 2026</p></li><li><p>Examination date: April 11, 2027</p></li></ul><p>NDA & CDS II 2027:</p><ul><li><p>Notification date: May 12, 2027</p></li><li><p>Last date to apply: June 1, 2027</p></li><li><p>Examination date: September 19, 2027</p></li></ul><p>These examinations are conducted for recruitment into National Defence Academy (NDA), Naval Academy (NA), Indian Military Academy (IMA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers’ Training Academy (OTA).</p><p><strong>Other major exams</strong></p><p>The annual calendar also includes schedules for other major exams. Some important dates include:</p><ul><li><p>Engineering Services Preliminary Exam: January 10, 2027</p></li><li><p>CAPF Examination: July 4, 2027</p></li><li><p>Combined Medical Services Exam: July 18, 2027</p></li><li><p>IES/ISS Examination: June 25, 2027</p></li></ul>.UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 admit cards out; answer keys to now be released shortly after exam.<p>The annual UPSC calendar is considered important for aspirants because it helps candidates plan long-term preparation strategies for some of India’s most competitive examinations.</p><p>Lakhs of candidates appear every year for examinations such as Civil Services Examination, NDA, CDS, and CAPF, which are conducted for recruitment into the country’s administrative, defence, police, and allied services.</p><p>UPSC has also clarified in the notification that the dates of examinations are “liable to alteration” if circumstances require changes.</p>