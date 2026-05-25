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UPSC CSE Prelims 2027 on May 23, Mains begins Aug 20; check full calendar

UPSC has released its annual examination calendar for 2027, announcing dates for several major national-level recruitment examinations.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 09:46 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 09:46 IST
EducationUPSCCivil ServiceCivil Services ExaminationMains ExamPrelims

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