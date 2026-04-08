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UPSC ESE Mains 2026 to be held on June 21, check schedule here

Earlier, the prelims exam was conducted on February 8 across centres in India, and results for the same were announced on February 26.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 06:47 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 06:47 IST
EducationUPSCEngineeringRecruitmentMains Exam

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