<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/upsc">Union Public Service Commission</a> (UPSC) has released the official schedule for the Engineering Services (Main) Examination (ESE) 2026. The written stage will be conducted on June 21, 2026 (Sunday), with candidates appearing for two discipline-specific papers on the same day.</p><p>As per the official timetable, the examination will be held in two shifts: a morning session from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon, followed by an afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.</p><p>This marks stage two of the recruitment process for engineering services. Earlier this year, the prelims exam was conducted on February 8, across centres in India, and results for the same were announced on February 26.</p>.UPSC to release provisional answer key after CSE Prelims; new objection portal introduced.<p><strong>Two papers in a single day</strong></p><p>The ESE Mains will consist of two conventional (descriptive) papers, each of three hours duration.</p><ul><li><p>Paper I: 9:00 am to 12:00 noon</p></li><li><p>Paper II: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm</p></li></ul><p>Both papers are mandatory, and candidates must appear for both to be considered for the next stage of the selection process.</p><p><strong>Disciplines covered</strong></p><p>The examination will be conducted across four core engineering streams:</p><ul><li><p>Civil Engineering</p></li><li><p>Mechanical Engineering</p></li><li><p>Electrical Engineering</p></li><li><p>Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering</p></li></ul><p>Each paper will be discipline-specific, testing candidates on their core technical subjects.</p><p><strong>Marking scheme and exam pattern</strong></p><p>Each paper carries 300 marks, taking the total marks for the written stage to 600. The descriptive format is designed to assess conceptual clarity, analytical ability and problem-solving skills.</p><p>Performance in the Mains examination is crucial, as it determines shortlisting for the final interview (personality test) stage.</p>.UPSC CMS 2026 registrations open for 1,358 posts; Check details here.<p>With both papers scheduled on the same day, candidates will need to manage time and stamina effectively. Since the exam is descriptive, clarity of concepts and structured answers will play a key role.</p><p>Candidates are advised to stay updated through the official UPSC website, <em><ins><a href="http://upsc.gov.in/">upsc.gov.in</a></ins></em>, for details regarding admit cards, exam instructions, and further stages of the selection process.</p>