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UPSC extends NDA, CDS II 2026 application deadline till June 11; Class 12 graduates also eligible to apply

Candidates must submit their applications online through the UPSC portal at upsconline.nic.in.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 06:36 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 06:36 IST
India NewsEducationCDSNDAUPSCExam

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