UPSC extends NDA, CDS II 2026 application deadline till June 11; Class 12 graduates also eligible to apply

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/upsc">Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) </a>has extended the last date to apply for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) Examination-II, 2026 and the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination-II, 2026.</p><p>According to an official notice issued on June 9, candidates can now submit their applications till 6:00 pm on June 11, 2026, instead of the earlier deadline of June 9.</p><p>Both examinations are scheduled to be held on September 13, 2026.</p><p><strong>Class 12 appearing candidates can also apply</strong></p><p>In a separate clarification, UPSC said that candidates appearing for the Class 12 examination in the academic session 2025-26 and who have not yet received their certificates may select the "appearing/appeared" option while filling out the Common Application Form.</p><p>For NDA-II 2026, eligible candidates must be unmarried male or female candidates born between January 1, 2008 and January 1, 2011.</p>.UPSC successfully implements face authentication protocol in 2026 prelims exam across 2,000 venues.<p><strong>NDA 2 2026: 394 vacancies announced</strong></p><p>UPSC will conduct the NDA and Naval Academy Examination-II, 2026 for admission to the 158th NDA Course and the 120th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from July 1, 2027.</p><p>The commission has notified a total of 394 vacancies, including:</p><ul><li><p>Army: 208 vacancies</p></li><li><p>Navy: 42 vacancies</p></li><li><p>Air Force Flying Branch: 92 vacancies</p></li><li><p>Air Force Ground Duties (Technical): 18 vacancies</p></li><li><p>Air Force Ground Duties (Non-Technical): 10 vacancies</p></li><li><p>Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 24 vacancies</p></li></ul><p><strong>CDS 2 2026: 451 vacancies available</strong></p><p>The Combined Defence Services Examination-II, 2026 will be conducted for admission to various military training academies beginning in 2027. UPSC has announced a total of 451 vacancies under CDS-II 2026.</p><p>The vacancies include:</p><ul><li><p>Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun: 100 vacancies</p></li><li><p>Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala: 26 vacancies</p></li><li><p>Air Force Academy (AFA), Hyderabad: 32 vacancies</p></li><li><p>Officers' Training Academy (OTA), Chennai (Men): 275 vacancies</p></li><li><p>Officers' Training Academy (OTA), Chennai (Women): 18 vacancies</p></li></ul>.UPSC releases CSE Prelims 2026 provisional answer key for first time; one GS question dropped.<p><strong>How to apply?</strong></p><p>Candidates must submit their applications online through the UPSC portal at <em><ins><a href="http://upsconline.nic.in/">upsconline.nic.in</a></ins></em>. The commission has clarified that no other mode of application will be accepted.</p><p>UPSC has advised applicants to complete their Universal Registration Number (URN), Common Application Form (CAF) and examination-specific application modules before the revised deadline.</p><p>Candidates requiring assistance can contact the UPSC helpline at 011-24041001 or 011-40303444 during working hours.</p>