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UPSC NDA, NA (II) 2025 final results out; 742 candidates recommended

This year, Parth Kumar Tiwari has secured Rank 1 in the NDA & NA (II) 2025 examination, topping the merit list.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 12:42 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 12:42 IST
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