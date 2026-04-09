<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/upsc">Union Public Service Commission</a> (UPSC) has announced the final results of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (II), 2025. The results have been released in the form of a merit list PDF on the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://upsc.gov.in/">upsc.gov.in</a></ins></em>.</p><p>A total of 742 candidates have been recommended for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 156th Course and the Naval Academy for the 118th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).</p><p><strong>Exam and selection process</strong></p><p>The written examination for NDA & NA (II) 2025 was conducted on September 14, 2025, followed by interviews held by the Services Selection Board (SSB) under the Ministry of Defence.</p><p>The final merit list has been prepared based on performance in both the written exam and the SSB interviews. However, UPSC clarified that the results of the medical examination have not been taken into account while preparing the list.</p><p>Out of the 742 recommended candidates, 651 are male candidates while the remaining 91 are female candidates.</p><p>This continues the trend of increasing participation of women in defence entry exams following the opening up of NDA to female candidates in recent years.</p>.UPSC CDS II 2025 final results declared; 302 candidates recommended.<p><strong>Who topped the exam?</strong></p><p>Parth Kumar Tiwari has secured Rank 1 in the NDA & NA (II) 2025 examination, topping the merit list.</p><p>He is followed by Ishaan Pachaouri (Rank 2) and Ishaan Singh (Rank 3)</p><p>UPSC has stated that the candidature of all selected candidates is provisional, subject to verification of documents such as date of birth and educational qualifications.</p><p>Candidates are required to submit the necessary documents directly to the concerned authorities in the Ministry of Defence, and not to UPSC.</p><p>Additionally, the marks of candidates will be made available on the UPSC website after 15 days from the date of result declaration.</p><p>Details regarding the commencement of these courses will be available on the respective official websites of the Army, Navy and Air Force; i.e, <em><ins><a href="http://joinindianarmy.nic.in/">joinindianarmy.nic.in</a></ins></em>, <em><ins><a href="http://joinindiannavy.gov.in/">joinindiannavy.gov.in</a></ins></em> and <em><ins><a href="http://careerindianairforce.cdac.in/">careerindianairforce.cdac.in</a></ins></em>.</p>