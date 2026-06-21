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UPSC opens common application form window for CSE Mains 2026; deadline June 29

Candidates who have cleared the Preliminary exam are required to mandatorily update and reconfirm their personal details through the UPSC official portal.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 11:09 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 11:09 IST
EducationUPSCExamCivil Services ExaminationMains Exam

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