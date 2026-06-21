UPSC opens common application form window for CSE Mains 2026; deadline June 29

<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/upsc">Union Public Service Commission</a> (UPSC) has opened the common application form window for candidates who have qualified for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026.</p><p>According to an official notice, candidates can update and reconfirm their personal details through the UPSC official portal, <em><ins><a href="http://upsc.gov.in/">upsc.gov.in</a></ins></em>, until 6:00 pm on June 29. The Commission has made it clear that submission of the form is mandatory and candidates who fail to complete the process will not be allowed to participate in the subsequent stages of the examination.</p>.UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 results declared; 13,343 candidates qualify for Mains.<p>“All the candidates qualified for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026 are mandatorily required to login to the portal (<em><ins><a href="https://upsconline.nic.in/">https://upsconline.nic.in</a></ins></em>) and update and/or reconfirm their details etc. therein and submit the Application Form, failing which, such candidates will not be allowed to participate in further stages of the Examination,” the official notice said.</p><p>The development comes days after UPSC declared the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 results on June 15. A total of 13,343 candidates have qualified for the Main examination against 1,016 notified vacancies. The Preliminary Examination was conducted on May 24, 2026.</p>.UPSC successfully implements face authentication technology.<p><strong>What candidates need to do</strong></p><p>UPSC has advised qualified candidates to log in to the online portal and update or reconfirm the details furnished in their application. </p><p>The Common Application Form contains information related to personal particulars, educational qualifications, category status, service preferences and other details that will be used in the subsequent stages of the recruitment process.</p>.UPSC CSE Prelims 2027 on May 23, Mains begins Aug 20; check full calendar.<p><strong>CSE Mains from August 21</strong></p><p>The Civil Services Mains Examination 2026 is scheduled to begin on August 21. Candidates who successfully submit the common application form will be eligible to appear for the written examination, which is the second stage of the three-tier Civil Services Examination process.</p><p>The Civil Services Examination is conducted in three stages, including Preliminary Examination, Mains Examination and Personality Test (Interview), for recruitment to services including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and other Group A and Group B services.</p><p>Candidates are advised to stay updated through the UPSC official website, <em><ins><a href="http://upsc.gov.in/">upsc.gov.in</a></ins>,</em> for any further updates related to the examination process.</p>