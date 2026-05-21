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UPSC opens registrations for NDA, CDS II 2026 exams; over 840 vacancies announced

The online application process for both examinations began on May 20 and will remain open till 6:00 pm on June 9, 2026.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 06:32 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 06:32 IST
India NewsEducationCDSNDAUPSCExam

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