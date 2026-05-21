<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/upsc">Union Public Service Commission</a> (UPSC) has released the official notifications for the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/nda">National Defence Academy</a> (NDA) and <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/na">Naval Academy</a> (NA) Examination II 2026 and <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/cds">Combined Defence Services</a> (CDS) Examination II 2026 examinations, opening applications for admission into various defence training academies across the Army, Navy, and Air Force.</p><p>The online application process for both examinations began on May 20 and will remain open till 6:00 pm on June 9, 2026. Both examinations are scheduled to be conducted on September 13, 2026.</p><p><strong>NDA II 2026: 394 vacancies announced</strong></p><p>According to the official notification, UPSC has announced a total of 394 vacancies under NDA and Naval Academy Examination II 2026.</p><p>The vacancies include:</p><ul><li><p>Army: 208</p></li><li><p>Navy: 42</p></li><li><p>Air Force Flying Branch: 92</p></li><li><p>Air Force Ground Duties (Tech): 18</p></li><li><p>Air Force Ground Duties (Non-Tech): 10</p></li><li><p>Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 24</p></li></ul><p>The courses are scheduled to commence from July 1, 2027.</p>.UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 admit cards out; answer keys to now be released shortly after exam.<p><strong>NDA II 2026 eligibility criteria</strong></p><p>Candidates applying for NDA II 2026 must be unmarried male or female candidates born between January 1, 2008 and January 1, 2011.</p><p>Educational qualifications differ depending on the course:</p><ul><li><p>For Army Wing: Class 12 pass or equivalent</p></li><li><p>For Air Force, Navy, and Naval Academy: Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics</p></li><li><p>Students currently appearing for Class 12 examinations are also eligible to apply.</p></li></ul><p><strong>CDS II 2026: 451 vacancies across defence academies</strong></p><p>UPSC has also announced 451 vacancies through the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2026.</p><p>The vacancies are distributed as follows:</p><ul><li><p>Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun: 100</p></li><li><p>Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala: 26</p></li><li><p>Air Force Academy (AFA), Hyderabad: 32</p></li><li><p>Officers’ Training Academy (OTA), Chennai (Men): 275</p></li><li><p>Officers’ Training Academy (OTA), Chennai (Women): 18</p></li></ul><p>The respective courses are scheduled to begin between July and October 2027.</p>.UPSC ESE Mains 2026 to be held on June 21, check schedule here.<p><strong>CDS II 2026 eligibility criteria</strong></p><p>For CDS II 2026, eligibility conditions vary depending on the academy.</p><p>Age limits include:</p><ul><li><p>IMA and INA: 19 to 24 years</p></li><li><p>Air Force Academy: 20 to 24 years</p></li><li><p>OTA (Men and Women): 19 to 25 years</p></li></ul><p>Educational qualifications include:</p><ul><li><p>Graduation degree for IMA and OTA</p></li><li><p>Engineering degree or BSc with Physics for INA</p></li><li><p>Graduation with Physics and Mathematics at Class 12 level or Engineering degree for AFA</p></li><li><p>Final-year degree students are also eligible to apply provisionally.</p></li></ul><p><strong>Important instructions for candidates</strong></p><p>UPSC has introduced several application-related requirements for both examinations.</p><p>Candidates must apply online through <em><ins><a href="http://upsconline.nic.in/">upsconline.nic.in</a></ins></em>.</p><ul><li><p>Candidates must also ensure the following:</p></li><li><p>Upload live photographs during registration.</p></li><li><p>Upload signatures in the prescribed format.</p></li><li><p>Carry valid photo ID proof during the examination and SSB process.</p></li></ul><p>The Commission has also clarified that no correction facility will be available after final submission. </p><p>Mobile phones and electronic devices are strictly prohibited, and face authentication will also be conducted at examination centres.</p><p>Candidates are also being advised to apply early, as exam centres will be allotted on a “first-apply-first-allot” basis and several centres have limited capacity.</p>.UPSC NDA, NA (II) 2025 final results out; 742 candidates recommended.<p><strong>Application fee</strong></p><p>For both NDA and CDS examinations, candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), female category, and certain defence wards are exempted from fee payment.</p><p>All other candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as examination fee.</p><p>Candidates can apply through the official UPSC websites, <em><ins><a href="http://upsconline.nic.in/">upsconline.nic.in</a></ins></em> or <em><ins><a href="http://upsc.gov.in/">upsc.gov.in</a></ins>. </em></p>