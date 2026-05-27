<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/upsc">Union Public Service Commission</a> (UPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary Examination 2026 for both General Studies Paper-I and Civil Services Aptitude Test or CSAT (Paper-II) on Wednesday, May 27, on its official website, <em><ins><a href="http://upsc.gov.in/">upsc.gov.in</a></ins>. </em></p><p>The development marks a major shift in UPSC’s examination process, as this is the first time the commission has released a provisional answer key for the Preliminary examination before the declaration of final results.</p><p>Earlier, UPSC used to release the final answer keys for the Civil Services Preliminary examination only after the entire recruitment process, including the final results and interviews, was completed, often several months later.</p>.UPSC CSE Prelims 2027 on May 23, Mains begins Aug 20; check full calendar.<p><strong>One GS Paper-I question dropped</strong></p><p>According to the provisional answer key released by UPSC, one question in General Studies Paper-I has been dropped by the commission.</p><p>The commission has not yet issued a separate detailed explanation regarding the dropped question. The Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 was conducted on May 24 across examination centres in the country.</p><p>This year, around 5.49 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year, out of a total of 8.19 registered candidates across 2,072 exam centres located in 83 cities.</p><p>The exam serves as the screening stage for recruitment into services including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and other Group A and B central services.</p>.UPSC ESE Mains 2026 to be held on June 21, check schedule here.<p><strong>Objection window expected to open soon</strong></p><p>With the release of the provisional answer key, candidates are also expected to get an opportunity to formally challenge the provisional answer key.</p><p>UPSC has introduced a structured objection mechanism through a dedicated portal called the Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep), allowing candidates to submit official representations regarding disputed questions or answer keys.</p><p>Candidates submitting objections will be required to provide supporting evidence and references while challenging questions or answers. The objections will then be examined by subject experts before the commission finalises the answer key used for evaluation.</p><p>UPSC is expected to release detailed instructions and timelines regarding the opening of the objection window shortly.</p><p><strong>What happens next?</strong></p><p>Following the completion of the objection process, UPSC will prepare the final answer key after reviewing representations received from candidates.</p><p>However, the final answer key will still be released only after the completion of the entire Civil Services Examination process and declaration of final results.</p><p>The results for the UPSC Prelims 2026 are expected to be announced by June 2026. Candidates who qualify in the Preliminary examination will next appear for the Civil Services Main Examination 2026, which is scheduled to be conducted August 21, 2026.</p>.UPSC to release provisional answer key after CSE Prelims; new objection portal introduced.<p><strong>How to check UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 provisional answer key</strong></p><p>Candidates can access the provisional answer key by following these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit the official UPSC website, <em><ins><a href="http://upsc.gov.in/">upsc.gov.in</a></ins></em></p></li><li><p>Navigate to the “What’s New” section on the website</p></li><li><p>Locate and click on the link for “CSE Prelims 2026 Provisional Answer Key”</p></li><li><p>Select General Studies Paper-I or CSAT Paper-II</p></li><li><p>Download the PDF answer key for reference and comparison with responses.</p></li></ol><p>For any further updates, candidates are encouraged to stay updated through the official UPSC website.</p>