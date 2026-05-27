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UPSC releases CSE Prelims 2026 provisional answer key for first time; one GS question dropped

UPSC has published the CSE Prelims 2026 provisional answer key ahead of the final results this time, marking a major shift in its examination process.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 11:31 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 11:31 IST
EducationUPSCExamCivil Services ExaminationPrelimspreliminary examination

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