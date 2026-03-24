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UPSC to release provisional answer key after CSE Prelims; new objection portal introduced

The marks obtained in the prelims will continue to be disclosed only after the final results of the entire examination cycle are declared.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 07:26 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 07:26 IST
EducationUPSCCivil Services ExaminationPrelimsanswer scripts

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