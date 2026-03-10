<p>For many students aspiring to study abroad, writing a personal statement for college applications has been the most important task for years. This essay is what made them stand out amongst the many applicants. If your essay was not well-written and did not tug at the heartstrings of the admissions officer, you would not be accepted into the university. Strict measures were adopted to check plagiarism.</p><p>This resulted in students putting in a lot of effort into writing their personal statement. They shared their own stories in the most effective way possible.</p><p>Now that AI and ChatGPT are accessible to students, turning in a college essay with a little help from ChatGPT has become common. Although universities are trying to use tools such as Turnitin, GPTZero, Originality.ai, Copyleaks or ZeroGPT to verify the authenticity of students’ work, it is not possible to achieve accurate results, as technology is not entirely perfect. There is no foolproof method to ensure authenticity, while we also ensure we do not kill creativity altogether.</p><p>Now, many universities on their websites openly state that you can use AI for research, grammar check, brainstorming, structuring, and refining your essay. AI tools like Grammarly and Microsoft Copilot are widely accepted by most universities. These schools that allow partial use of AI would want you to acknowledge the AI tools you used and to what extent, as a reference or declaration section at the end of your essay.</p><p>To discourage the use of AI in your college applications, some of the top schools and Ivy League schools require you to sign an undertaking and acknowledge the integrity in your application process, wherein you are required to declare that the work is entirely your own and factual. Serious action can be taken against students if their work is found to be AI-generated.</p><p><strong>Why not AI?</strong></p><p>AI collects information from various sites without the authors’ consent and uses art from different platforms without the artists’ consent. The ethical compass for this is ambiguous, but if you use such content, you are effectively copying the work of many others and spinning it as your own.</p><p>This is why students should refrain from using AI for anything meant to be creative, such as writing their personal statement or Art for their portfolio. Your college essay is referred to as a personal statement because it is meant to be just that. Let it be your unique story, your personal experiences and your passion and reasons for choosing a particular subject and university.</p><p>As a student who is planning on joining a prestigious university to gain knowledge and earn a degree, do not resort to AI shortcuts. Writing an essay is not that difficult. Universities accept students from different countries with different levels of English language skills. What they are looking for in your essay is to understand who you are, what makes you exceptional, what drives you to choose their university and the course. To simplify the process of your essay writing, they give you many prompts to choose from or frame their questions in a manner that helps you create a clear statement of purpose. </p><p>So, be original. If you are a graduate student, include your short-term and long-term career goals, your research interests, professors whose work you have been inspired by and would like to work with, and projects and publications you have submitted, and internships or work experience that have helped you prepare for the chosen course. These details cannot be written by AI.</p><p>Research the university websites and use reasons for choosing their university. You are expected to know what modules are offered and have a thorough understanding of what you will be taught and how you think you will benefit from it. You are also expected to read up about the professors in your chosen department and list a couple of their names whose classes you would like to attend.</p><p>In cases where it is alright and acceptable to use AI tools to research information, do not copy and paste. Rephrase and interpret the information in your own words. Use AI to your advantage without compromising your ethics or creativity.</p>.<p><em>(The author is a career counsellor based in Bengaluru)</em></p>