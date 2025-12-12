<p>New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared a legislation that moots for the merger of higher education bodies like the University Grants Commission as well as All India Council for Technical Education into one higher education regulator.</p><p>The bill, earlier known as the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) Bill has now been renamed as Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill.</p>.Buzz around merging higher education bodies again amid Centre's plans to introduce HECI bill in Winter Session.<p>The merger is in line with the National Education Policy 2020. The HECI will have four verticals – the National Higher Education Regulatory Council, the National Accreditation Council, the General Education Council and the Higher Education Grants Council. . Currently, the UGC regulates all streams of education barring technical education and medical education; AICTE regulates technical education and NCTE oversees planning and teacher education. </p><p>“The bill to set up Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan has been approved by the Cabinet,” an official said.</p><p>The merger skips medical and law colleges which will not be brought under its ambit.</p><p>This is the second time that a legislation for the merger of higher education bodies is mooted – in 2018, the education ministry issued a draft bill, the Higher Education Commission of India (Repeal of University Grants Commission Act), for public feedback. However, the bill was never introduced. </p><p>Work on a second bill started in 2021-22 with the ministry of education, UGC and AICTE working together on the draft legislation. The NEP also mandates a body like the HECI. </p>