<p>If studying in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/japan">Japan</a> has been on your radar, the Japanese government’s fully-funded <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/study-abroad">MEXT scholarship</a> might just be the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/asia">Japanese</a> Government (MEXT) Scholarship, offered by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT), is now open for Indian students applying for 2027 intake at both undergraduate and research levels.</p><p><strong>What is the MEXT scholarship?</strong></p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/scholarship">scholarship</a> aims to bring talented international students to Japan, strengthen global academic networks, and enhance research capabilities at Japanese universities.</p><p>Applications are routed through Japanese embassies, consulates, or universities, and importantly, there is no application fee, making it accessible and transparent.</p>.Study abroad: Centre announces 125 scholarships for marginalised students.<p><strong>How to apply from India?</strong></p><p>Applications are handled region-wise through Japanese diplomatic missions.</p><p>For instance, students in Karnataka can apply via the Consulate General of Japan in Bengaluru, while others must apply through their respective regional consulates or the Embassy in New Delhi. </p><p>For complete guidelines, students are advised to check the official websites of their respective Consulates or visit <em><ins><a href="http://in.emb-japan.go.jp/Education">in.emb-japan.go.jp/Education</a></ins></em>.</p><p>For undergraduate programmes, applications must be submitted via post or courier, while research programme applications are to be submitted via email in Microsoft Word format only.</p><p>Since the application is completely free, candidates should be wary of agents or organisations asking for money. Such entities have no connection with the Japanese government.</p>.First India-Japan AI Strategic Dialogue held; both sides seek avenues of cooperation.<p><strong>UG scholarship: Key details</strong></p><p>The MEXT Undergraduate (UG) scholarship supports students pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Japan across a wide range of disciplines.</p><p><strong>Eligibility: </strong>Applicants, applying for the MEXT UG scholarship must have been born on or after April 2, 2002, and should have secured a minimum of 80 per cent in Class 12. For those awaiting their Class 12 results, a minimum of 80 per cent in Class 10 is required, along with a provisional certificate from their school indicating that they are expected to score above 80 per cent in their board examinations.</p><p>The scholarship covers a wide range of disciplines, including Social Sciences and Humanities such as Law, Sociology, Literature, and Economics, as well as Natural Sciences like Engineering, Physics, Biotechnology, and Agriculture.</p><p><strong>What the scholarship covers:</strong></p><ul><li><p>Monthly stipend: 117,000 yen (app Rs 68,800)</p></li><li><p>Full tuition fee waiver</p></li><li><p>Round-trip airfare</p></li><li><p>Preparatory Japanese language training (if required)</p></li></ul><p><strong>Duration: </strong>5 years (including 1-year preparatory course), or 4 years for direct university placement</p><p><strong>Selection process: </strong>The selection process includes a written test followed by an interview, after which approximately 12 candidates from India are shortlisted to proceed to the final screening stage.</p><p><strong>Important date: </strong>As per the schedule followed by the Embassy of Japan in New Delhi, the application deadline is May 25, 2026. The notification of shortlisted candidates for the written test and interview is expected in the second week of June 2026, followed by the written examination on June 20, 2026, and the interview on June 22, 2026, which will be conducted online.</p>.Delhi University’s ‘Semester Away’ Programme: What it means for students.<p><strong>Research (Master’s/PhD) scholarship: Key details</strong></p><p>For those aiming for postgraduate studies, the MEXT Research Scholarship supports Master’s and Doctoral programmes.</p><p><strong>Eligibility: </strong></p><p>Applicants must be under 35 years of age and should have secured a minimum of 70 per cent in their relevant degree, with a relaxation to 65 per cent for candidates from humanities and social sciences in certain cases.</p><p>The scholarship covers a wide range of fields, spanning Humanities and Social Sciences to cutting-edge disciplines such as Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Environmental Science, and more.</p><p><strong>What the scholarship covers:</strong></p><ul><li><p>Monthly stipend: ~143,000 yen (research students), up to ~145,000 yen (PhD students)</p></li><li><p>Full tuition coverage</p></li><li><p>Round-trip airfare</p></li></ul><p><strong>Application process:</strong> The application process begins with the submission of a preliminary form via email, after which shortlisted candidates are required to submit the complete set of documents as specified in the guidelines.</p><p>The number of scholarship slots available for PhD/Masters candidates have not yet been announced.</p><p><strong>Important date: </strong>The application deadline is May 15, 2026, following which applications will be screened through the month of May. The results of the preliminary application form are expected in early June, with the written examination scheduled for June 28, 2026, and interviews to be conducted online in early July.</p><p>For students looking to study abroad without the financial burden, the MEXT scholarship remains one of the most comprehensive and competitive opportunities out there.</p>