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Want to study in Japan? MEXT scholarship applications open for 2027 UG, research programmes

The scholarship aims to bring talented international students to Japan, strengthen global academic networks, and enhance research capabilities at Japanese universities.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 07:04 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 07:04 IST
EducationJapanAsiaResearchStudy Abroadscholarshipundergraduate admissions

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