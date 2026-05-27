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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
A 19-year-old cybersecurity researcher claims to have hacked CBSE’s OSM portal, but the board denies any breach occurred.
Key points
• Hacker’s allegations
A 19-year-old cybersecurity enthusiast, Nisarga, claimed to have exploited multiple vulnerabilities in CBSE’s OSM portal in February 2024, including hardcoded passwords and weak authentication, and reported them to CERT-In.
• CBSE’s denial
CBSE denied any compromise of its actual evaluation portal, stating the referenced URL was a testing site with sample data and no live information.
• Portal vulnerabilities
The alleged issues included client-side OTP validation, weak route protection, password reset flaws, and Insecure Direct Object Reference (IDOR) vulnerabilities allowing user impersonation.
• Government intervention
The Union Education Ministry has deployed IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur experts to audit the OSM system’s technical infrastructure.
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Published 27 May 2026, 06:30 IST