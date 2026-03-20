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CBSE has announced an alternative assessment method for Class 10 students after cancelling exams amid the West Asia conflict.
Key points
• Exam cancellation reason
CBSE cancelled remaining Class 10 board exams in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE due to escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict and safety concerns.
• Assessment method
Results will be calculated based on exams attended, using average marks from best-performed subjects for remaining papers.
• Special provisions
Private candidates, compartment students, and those with pending exams may have results declared or allowed second-phase exams.
• Class 12 pending
A separate assessment framework for Class 12 students in the region will be announced later.
Key statistics
February 17 to March 11
CBSE class 10 exam dates
7
Number of affected countries
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Published 20 March 2026, 05:13 IST