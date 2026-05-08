<p>The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has declared the Madhyamik (Class 10) examination results for 2026 on Friday, May 8, recording a slight improvement in the overall pass percentage this year.</p><p>According to the board, the overall pass percentage stands at 86.83 per cent, showing a marginal rise compared to last year’s performance.</p><p>Students can now access their provisional marksheets through the official websites: <em><ins><a href="http://wbbse.wb.gov.in/">wbbse.wb.gov.in</a></ins> </em>or<em> <ins><a href="http://wbresults.nic.in/">wbresults.nic.in</a></ins>. </em>Students can also access their results through DigiLocker.</p><p><strong>Kalimpong emerges as top performing district</strong></p><p>Kalimpong emerged as the best-performing district this year with a pass percentage of 95.10 per cent, followed by Kolkata at 92.31 per cent.</p><p>The board also noted that students from 19 districts secured places in the top 10 merit rankings, indicating a broad geographical spread in top performances across the state.</p><p>Interestingly, male students dominated the merit list this year. Out of the 131 students featured in the top 10 merit list, 103 positions were secured by boys 28 by girls.</p>.Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12 results out; 95.2% clear the exam.<p><strong>Meet top performers</strong></p><p>Abhirup Bhadra from Uttar Dinajpur secured the first rank in the West Bengal Madhyamik examinations this year with 698 out of 700 marks, recording an impressive 99.71 per cent.</p><p>The second rank was secured by Priyatosh Mukherjee from Birbhum, who scored 696 out of 700 marks (99.43 per cent).</p><p>Three students, Sourya Jana, Ankan Kumar Jana, and Mainak Mondal, jointly secured the third rank with 695 out of 700 marks (99.29 per cent). </p><p>Arijit Kar secured the fourth rank with 694 out of 700 marks.</p><p><strong>Over 9.71 lakh students appeared</strong></p><p>This year, a total of 9,71,340 candidates appeared for the Madhyamik examinations conducted by WBBSE. Among them, 4,26,733 were boys and 5,44,606 were girls. One transgender candidate also appeared for the examination</p><p>The examinations were conducted between February 2 and February 12, 2026, in a single shift each day across the state.</p><p>Official data also shows that nearly 9.02 lakh regular candidates appeared for the examinations this year.</p>