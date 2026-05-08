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West Bengal Class 10 results: Kalimpong emerges as top performing district with 95.10%

The overall pass percentage stands at 86.83 per cent, showing a marginal rise compared to last year’s performance.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 08:47 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 08:47 IST
India NewsEducationWest BengalClass 10Exam results

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