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West Bengal: WBCHSE Class 12 board results out; here is how to check

Adrito Paul from Narendrapur Ramkrishna Mission secured the first rank in the state by scoring 496 out of 500 marks
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 11:02 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 11:02 IST
EducationWest BengalschoolExamClass 12Board Exam

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