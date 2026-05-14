West Bengal: WBCHSE Class 12 board results out; here is how to check

<p>The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on Thursday, May 14, declared the results for the Class 12 Higher Secondary examinations 2026, recording an overall pass percentage of 91.23 per cent.</p><p>This year, girls once again outperformed boys in the examination. According to the board, girls recorded a pass percentage of 92.47 per cent, while boys registered 89.71 per cent.</p><p>Out of the 5,71,355 students who successfully cleared the examination, 3,20,230 were girls and 2,51,125 were boys.</p>.<p><strong>Adrito Paul tops the state</strong></p><p>The Council also released the merit list along with the results.</p><p>Adrito Paul from Narendrapur Ramkrishna Mission secured the first rank in the state by scoring 496 out of 500 marks, recording 99.2 per cent in the Higher Secondary examinations.</p><p>The second rank was jointly secured by Jishnu Kundu and Ritoproto Nath, both of whom scored 495 marks and secured 99 per cent.</p><p>This year, a total of 64 students featured in the top 10 merit list, including 56 boys and eight girls.</p><p><strong>Stream-wise performance</strong></p><p>Among the streams, Science recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.19 per cent.</p><p>Commerce recorded a pass percentage of 93.67 per cent, while Arts registered 89.19 per cent.</p><p>More than six lakh students appeared for the Higher Secondary examinations this year.</p>.<p><strong>Improvement examinations introduced</strong></p><p>Along with the declaration of results, WBCHSE also announced the introduction of an improvement examination system for Class 12 students.</p><p>Under the new system, students dissatisfied with their marks will be allowed to reappear for improvement examinations. However, the board clarified that candidates opting for improvement exams will have to surrender their existing results before reappearing. Detailed guidelines and schedules are expected to be announced separately.</p><p>WBCHSE has also introduced additional security features in marksheets this year.</p><p>According to the board, Class 12 marksheets will now carry a QR code and the student’s photograph to improve authentication and prevent misuse.</p><p><strong>How to check WB HS Result 2026</strong></p><p>Students can access their results online by following these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit the official WBCHSE website:<em><ins><a href="http://wbchse.wb.gov.in/"> wbchse.wb.gov.in</a></ins></em> or <em><ins><a href="http://results.wb.gov.in/">results.wb.gov.in</a></ins></em>.</p></li><li><p>Click on the WB HS Result 2026 link</p></li><li><p>Enter roll number and registration number</p></li><li><p>Submit details</p></li><li><p>Download and save the provisional marksheet</p></li></ol><p>Alternatively, the results will also be available on the official DigiLocker application and website.</p><p>Students must note that the digital marksheets are provisional in nature. Students will be able to collect original marksheets from their respective schools later.</p>