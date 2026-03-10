<p>A hiring manager once shared something with me that perfectly captures the strange reality of graduate hiring today. “We interviewed two candidates last week,” he said. “One had perfect grades. The other had spent a summer working in operations at a small logistics firm.” The second candidate received the job because they solved problems better than others, but their academic skills were equal to those of the other candidates. The first candidate spoke about a group project at university. The interviewer acquired all the necessary information from the candidate through his distinctiveness. </p><p>The internship paradox refers to the hiring reality in which academic excellence alone is no longer enough to secure jobs, yet students often need prior work experience—usually through internships—to get those jobs in the first place. This exists because employers from all industries work to resolve it without drawing public attention.</p><p>Academic excellence still matters. Universities remain essential in building foundational knowledge. But increasingly, employers are discovering that the graduates who succeed in the workplace are not always the ones with the highest grades. Most successful employees achieved their goals through work experience that involved actual job tasks. Internships are where that experience usually begins.</p><p>The numbers support this shift in thinking. The National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) conducted research that found that employers offer full-time positions to 70% of their interns, making internships the most dependable recruitment method organisations use. Another NACE study shows that graduates who complete paid internships receive an average of 1.61 job offers, compared with 0.94 offers for graduates who completed unpaid internships and just 0.77 offers for those with no internship experience at all.</p><p>Internship experience increases the probability that graduates receive numerous job offers by almost double. Employer hiring behaviour reflects the same pattern. When evaluating early-career talent, employers prefer candidates who possess relevant work experience. Employers are not just looking for academic knowledge. They are looking for signals of readiness.</p><p><strong>On-ground benefits</strong></p><p>One recruiter I spoke with recently described a pattern she had observed repeatedly. When she asked candidates to describe a difficult challenge they had faced, graduates without internship experience often referred to academic situations, presentations, coursework deadlines, and group assignments. The candidates who had completed internships responded differently. They described their work with actual clients, their experiences handling business operations and unexpected problems, and their routine decision-making under actual work conditions. The speakers delivered their responses in a natural, rather than prepared, manner. As she put it, “Internships give candidates stories. And stories tell you how people actually behave.”</p><p>The transition from university to the workplace is often underestimated. Universities operate within structured systems. Assignments have clear instructions. Expectations are defined. Problems usually have correct answers. However, the workplace is rarely that predictable.</p><p>For many graduates, the first job becomes the first real encounter with that ambiguity. Internships shorten that adjustment period. They expose students to workplace dynamics before they graduate. Even short internships can transform how students think about deadlines, communication, and responsibility.</p><p>Internships also help students understand their own career intentions. The connection between theory and practical work becomes clear to students after they spend time in actual organisations. </p><p>Employers research candidate development through their position requirements while measuring success under three different professional traits: communication skills, teamwork abilities, problem-solving capacity, and their ability to adapt to new situations. The development of these skills requires actual experience.</p><p>Professionals develop their skills through collaboration with team members, handling unanticipated challenges, and meeting project deadlines. Internships create the environments where those capabilities begin to form.</p><p>The traditional internship path is not accessible to all students because some face barriers. Universities and employers are increasingly experimenting with alternative models, including industry projects, short-term placements, and hackathons, as well as collaborative initiatives that help students experience real business challenges. The format may change, but the basic concept remains the same. Employers seek proof that candidates have applied their knowledge in actual work environments.</p><p>In many graduate hiring decisions, academic performance functions more as a threshold than a differentiator. Once that threshold is crossed, employers begin looking for signals that knowledge can be translated into action.</p><p>Experience provides that signal. Internships reveal that ability earlier than anything else. In a hiring market where employers need to choose candidates without complete information, such early signals become crucial.</p><p><em>(Author Mahir Laul is the co-founder of an HR consultancy)</em></p>