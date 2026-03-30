<p>With the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/icse">Indian Certificate of Secondary Education</a> (ICSE) Class 10 examinations concluding on Monday (March 30), students are now eagerly waiting for the final results.</p><p>Based on previous trends, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to announce the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results for 2026 by the end of April or the first week of May. However, candidates are advised to look out for an official confirmation from the board itself.</p><p>While the ICSE exams have wrapped up, the ISC Class 12 examinations are still underway and will continue till April 6, 2026. </p><p><strong>ISC, ICSE exams expected together</strong></p><p>One consistent pattern over the years is that CISCE releases both ICSE and ISC results on the same day. Last year, the results were announced on April 30, and a similar timeline is expected this year as well.</p><p>That said, students should note that this is based on past trends, and an official confirmation from the Board is still awaited.</p><p><strong>Where to check ICSE, ISC results 2026</strong></p><p>Once the results are declared, students will be able to access them through the official CISCE websites, <em><ins><a href="http://cisce.org/">cisce.org</a></ins></em> or<em> <ins><a href="http://results.cisce.org/">results.cisce.org</a></ins></em>. In addition, results will also be available on the DigiLocker platform. Schools will receive digital copies of the results as well.</p><p>To avoid last-minute confusion, students should be familiar with the process in advance. Once the results are released, they can follow these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit <em><a href="https://cisce.org/">cisce.org</a></em> or<a href="https://results.cisce.org/"> </a><em><a href="https://results.cisce.org/">results.cisce.org</a></em></p></li><li><p>Click on the link for ICSE Result 2026 or ISC Result 2026</p></li><li><p>Enter your Unique ID, Index Number, and the captcha code</p></li><li><p>Click on Submit</p></li><li><p>Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save a copy for future reference</p></li></ol><p><strong>Passing marks and evaluation criteria</strong></p><p>As per CISCE guidelines, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject, to pass the examination. This includes both theory and practical or internal assessment components, wherever applicable.</p><p>Students are required to pass in all subjects to be declared successful.</p><p>After the results are declared, students should remember that the online mark sheet is provisional, and the original documents will be issued by their respective schools.</p><p>It is also important to carefully verify all details, including name, subject-wise marks and grades. In case of any discrepancies, students should immediately reach out to their school authorities for correction.</p><p>While the exact result date is yet to be announced, going by previous years, students can expect the ICSE and ISC 2026 results around late April or early May.</p><p>Until then, it would be wise to keep login credentials handy and stay updated through the official CISCE website.</p>.CBSE Class 10: When will board exam results be announced?