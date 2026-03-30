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When will ICSE, ISC 2026 results be declared? Here’s what trends suggest

CISCE usually releases both results together; students can expect announcement around late April or early May.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 16:11 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 16:11 IST
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