<p>Mangaluru: Karnataka Governor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thawarchand-gehlot">Thaawarchand Gehlot</a>, who is also Chancellor of Mangalore University, addressed the graduates during the 44<sup>th</sup> annual convocation of Mangalore University at Mangalagangothri on Saturday. He said, "Artificial Intelligence, data science, geo-technology, and the digital revolution have presented new challenges along with new opportunities. Cybercrime is increasing through the misuse of modern technologies, and e-waste is causing damage to the environment."</p><p>"When the world faces challenges, theoretical knowledge alone is not sufficient; students will also have to develop practical skills, creative thinking, and problem-solving ability. Universities should become partners in finding solutions and controlling the overall impact of modern technologies on the common people and society," Gehlot added. </p><p>He emphasised education being the foundation of a nation's progress and advancement. </p><p>"Education is not only a means of personal development but also a medium of social transformation and nation-building. Education will be meaningful only when its benefits reach society. Today, India is rapidly advancing in the fields of startups and innovation. Find solutions to problems through innovation and create new employment opportunities through entrepreneurship. Instead of seeking jobs, graduates should strive to become job creators," he said during his address at the varsity.</p>.KSOU playing key role in India’s Viksit Bharat goal: Karnataka Governor Gehlot.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/dakshina-kannada-mp-chowta-meets-israeli-ambassador-to-india-3516840">DK MP Captain Brijesh Chowta </a>threw light on the transformative impact of AI and the changing nature of skills and professions. He alerted graduates that "uncertainty is inevitable", and said, "Some will succeed quickly, others may struggle or change direction—but the real danger lies in inaction and hesitation. Waiting for perfect clarity, he said, is futile; progress comes from taking timely action and valuing effort over comfort."<br><br>While encouraging students to explore opportunities in cities like Bengaluru, Delhi or abroad, he emphasised the importance of representing one’s origin with pride rather than adopting a mindset of escape. "Mangaluru is no longer just a source of talent but is emerging as hubs of opportunity in education, enterprise, technology, and innovation,",Chowta said. </p><p>Highlighting the vision of a developed India by 2047, he further suggested that the responsibility extends beyond individual success to a collective mission. "Today’s graduates, shaped by a rapidly evolving India investing in infrastructure, technology, and research, are central to this transformation."<br><br>In his speech, he also underscored that ambition should not be limited to personal gain and that every degree represents a public trust, built on the sacrifices of families and society. </p><p>Chowta spoke about Dakshina Kannada and said it "exemplifies the harmony between roots and aspirations, where heritage and modernity strengthen each other." Citing honorary doctorate achievers like Harekala Hajabba, Raveesh Padumale, and Govind Bhat, he said they embody the region’s identity and spirit.</p>.Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta demands NIA office in Mangaluru.<p>He also mentioned that notable personalities like Satya Nadella, who studied engineering in the ecosystem of Dakshina Kannada and coastal Karnataka, today is the CEO of Microsoft. KV Kamath who revolutionised modern banking, walked the same path. From leadership in business to service in governance, from scholarship to sports. from enterprise to public life , the wider ecosystem of Dakshina Kannada has produced individuals who did not merely succeed personally. They shaped institutions and they enlarged the reputation of this place that found them, he said.</p><p>Mangalore University conferred honorary doctorate degrees (Honoris Causa) on Harekala Hajabba, and daiva narthaka Dr Raveesh Padumale on the occasion. While the Honoris Causa will be conferred posthumously on Yakshagana artiste Soorikumeru Govinda Bhat on April 13.</p><p>Mangalore University VC Prof P L Dharma and others were present.</p>