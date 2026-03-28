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When world faces challenges, theoretical knowledge alone is not sufficient: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot

"Education is not only a means of personal development but also a medium of social transformation and nation-building. Education will be meaningful only when its benefits reach society."
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 10:06 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 10:06 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsMangaluruArtificial IntelligenceMangalore UniversityGovernor Thaawar Chand Gehlot

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