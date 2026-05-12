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Why good teaching still goes unnoticed

Indian universities reward credentials and publications more consistently than meaningful, effective, and student-focused teaching excellence
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 04:22 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 04:22 IST
EducationuniversitiesHigher Educationteachingprofessor

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