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Why inclusion is failing in classrooms

Students on the autism spectrum frequently encounter classrooms that are not equipped to respond to their needs.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 05:07 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 05:07 IST
childrenschoolSchoolsSpectrumautisminclusivity

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