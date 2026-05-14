Why NEET is more prone to paper leaks than JEE

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Concise summary of key highlights
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NEET's offline, single-shift format and complex logistics make it more vulnerable to paper leaks than JEE's online, multi-shift system.
Key differences
NEET's offline, single-shift system
• Offline vs online exam
NEET is conducted in pen-and-paper mode with massive physical logistics, while JEE Main uses a computer-based test across multiple shifts, reducing leak risks.
• Logistical complexity
NEET's large-scale offline exam involves printing, transporting, and storing physical papers, creating multiple points for compromise in the supply chain.
• Infrastructure challenges
NEET's nationwide reach and biology-heavy content make a full shift to computer-based testing difficult due to fairness concerns and unequal digital access.
JEE's online, multi-shift structure
• Single shift vulnerability
NEET's single nationwide shift means even partial leaks can compromise the entire exam, whereas JEE's multi-shift format limits impact to specific sessions.
• Digital malpractice risks
While JEE has faced remote-access cheating scandals, NEET's issues stem from pre-exam paper circulation through coaching networks and social media.
Key statistics
22.79 lakh
Number of NEET candidates in 2026
5,400
Number of NEET centres in 2026
2024 and 2026
Years of NEET controversies cited
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 14 May 2026, 09:22 IST