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Why structured classrooms are still relevant

The essence of didactic teaching is simplicity. From the start of the course, the approach emphasises clear, structured explanation. Lessons follow a logical sequence, enabling students to build knowledge step by step.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 02:15 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 02:15 IST
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