Why the UAE is on students’ radar

<p><em>Sonal Kapoor</em></p>.<p>Something interesting has been taking shape in global education, and students seem to have sensed it before anyone else. The United Arab Emirates, once treated as a side option, has quietly moved into the top tier of destinations for Indian and international students. At first, it felt unexpected. Look closer, and the pattern begins to make sense.</p>.<p>The shift began a few years ago, when visa rules in traditional destinations became unpredictable. Long waiting times and sudden policy changes prompted students to seek alternatives. The country initially appeared on the list as a backup option, but what students found there changed everything: a place closer to home, safe, and genuinely welcoming. They could study in English, meet classmates from around the world, and still find familiar comforts when homesickness set in. A destination that began as a second choice quickly became a confident first.</p>.<p>The UAE’s own systems reinforce this confidence. According to the UAE Government Portal, international students can join licensed higher education institutions through a straightforward step-by-step process, and universities are allowed to sponsor a student’s visa directly. For families navigating study abroad for the first time, such clarity removes layers of uncertainty.</p>.Embedded internships in Global Capacity Centres can build work-ready talent.<p>What students experience after arriving tells an even stronger story. Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority has reported “record growth” across the city’s universities, with rising numbers of international students and new institutions entering the sector. When a regulator speaks in those terms, it simply means that universities are getting stronger and that more students trust the system.</p>.<p>The shift reflects changing student priorities. Students today think far beyond the degree. They want stability. They want to improve their circumstances, earn well and support their families. With the visa landscape shifting in traditional destinations, the UAE is offering a real opportunity and clarity.</p>.<p>Germany is also one of the destinations seeing strong momentum. Recent data from the German Academic Exchange Service indicate that 49,483 Indian students were enrolled there in the 2023–24 winter semester, a 15.1 per cent increase in just one year. It’s a clear sign that students are gravitating towards places where the process feels predictable, and planning life after graduation is much easier.</p>.<p>Yet the UAE has taken an extra step for high-achieving students. For talented students, the UAE has made the transition much easier. The Golden Residence permits top students and graduates to remain for up to 10 years. For anyone hoping their education will lead straight into a long-term career, that kind of stability is invaluable.</p>.<p>This wave of interest is also shaping how education platforms respond. Sonal explains that Prodigy Finance has expanded its list of supported universities in the UAE as demand from Indian students continues to grow. “Students today have more diverse ambitions, and they want more options. We’ve opened applications for the Spring intake, and India remains one of our fully supported regions. Students only need to check if their chosen programme or university is listed.”</p>.<p>Lastly, all of this paints a clear picture: the UAE is rising not through hype but through structure. Transparent rules, long-term opportunities and a smoother cultural transition are giving students confidence at a time when confidence matters most. It is close to home, full of global talent and, for many, the first place where their future feels both achievable and exciting.</p>.<p><span class="italic"><em>(The author is a chief business officer at a student finance firm)</em></span></p>