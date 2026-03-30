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'Withdrawn with immediate effect': IARI rolls back move to conduct online classes amid LPG crisis

Institute restores full offline operations, says earlier order shifting batches online stands cancelled with immediate effect.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 07:06 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 07:06 IST
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