<p>Just a day after its decision to shift classes online due to the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">LPG crisis</a> on campus, Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi, rolled back its official notification, restoring full offline operations for all students.</p><p>The move comes a day after the institute had announced that several batches would switch to online classes due to disruptions in running hostels and mess facilities. However, in a fresh notice dated March 26, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/icar">IARI </a>stated that its earlier order “is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect.”</p><p>This means that all academic activities will now continue as per the regular schedule.</p><p><strong>Offline classes resume for all students</strong></p><p>Following the withdrawal, IARI clarified that classes for all batches including undergraduate, Master’s and PhD courses, will continue in offline mode.</p><p>“All facilities, including hostel and mess facilities remain fully operational and will continue to serve all students,” the institute said in its revised communication.</p>.How to surrender your LPG connection if you have PNG supply: All you need to know amid govt push for piped gas.<p><strong>What the earlier notice said</strong></p><p>On March 25, the institute had cited the ongoing LPG crisis and its impact on essential services while announcing a partial shift to online classes.</p><p>“Taking cognizance of the current energy crisis… and its impact… in seamlessly running its students’ hostels' mess system,” the institute had said it would move some batches online.</p><p>As per that notice, undergraduate, first-year Master’s and first-year PhD students were to attend online classes from April 6, 2026. These students were asked to vacate hostels and return home, with the instruction clearly stating that this “will not be optional”.</p><p>Meanwhile, second-year onwards Master’s/MTech and PhD students were to continue offline classes and research work on campus.</p><p>Faculty were also directed to plan practical sessions once students returned to campus.</p><p><strong>Why the shift was proposed</strong></p><p>The initial decision was linked to the emerging LPG crisis, which the institute said was affecting the functioning of hostel mess services.</p><p>IARI was among the first major institutes to signal a possible academic disruption due to the crisis. However, the decision was rolled back within a day. The institute did not provide a detailed explanation for the reversal, issuing only a brief notice withdrawing the earlier order “with immediate effect.”</p><p>With the withdrawal of the March 25 directive, students across all programmes are now expected to:</p><ul><li><p>Continue attending offline classes</p></li><li><p>Remain in hostels</p></li><li><p>Follow the regular academic schedule without disruption</p></li></ul><p>The withdrawal suggests that immediate logistical concerns, particularly around LPG supply and mess operations may have been addressed, though this has not been officially clarified. For now, IARI has opted to maintain normal campus operations.</p>