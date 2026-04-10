Word of the day, April 10: ‘Gasconade’

<p>Gasconade/noun</p><p>1. extravagant boasting.</p><p>Brag, bravado, boast: there are plenty of words used for describing someone’s exaggerated claims. But if you want one that really captures the flair of it, there is ‘gasconade.’ Big claims, bold statements, and a lot of confidence, that kind of talk is called a gasconade.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>Gasconade refers to exaggerated boasting or bragging. It is used when someone makes big claims, often with more confidence than substance.</p>.Word of the day, April 9: ‘Behoove’.<p><strong>Where does it come from?</strong></p><p>The word traces back to Gascony, a region in southwestern France. In early European literature, especially from the 16th and 17th centuries, people from Gascony were often stereotyped as bold and boastful. This image became popular through plays and writings, where “Gascon” characters were portrayed as loud, confident, and prone to exaggeration.</p><p>By the mid-17th century, the term gasconade began appearing in English, borrowed through French, to describe this kind of exaggerated boasting. Over time, it lost its direct link to the region and became a general word for over-the-top claims.</p><p>“Gasconade” was once commonly used in English, particularly around the mid-20th century, but its usage has declined in modern English.</p><p><strong>How is it used today?</strong></p><p>Today, gasconade is mostly used in formal writing, commentary, or analysis. It is often used to describe speeches, statements, or claims that sound impressive but may lack real substance.</p><p>It is especially useful when pointing out exaggeration without sounding too blunt.</p><p>For example:</p><ul><li><p>His speech was full of gasconade.</p></li><li><p>If you believe his gasconade, he pretty much won the war all on his own.</p></li></ul>