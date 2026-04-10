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Word of the day, April 10: ‘Gasconade’

Gasconade refers to exaggerated boasting or bragging. The word traces back to Gascony, a region in southwestern France.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 04:16 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 04:16 IST
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