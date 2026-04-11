Word of the day, April 11: ‘Kerfuffle’

<p>Kerfuffle/noun (informal)</p><ol><li><p>a disturbance or commotion typically caused by a dispute or conflict.</p></li></ol><p>A commotion, a minor issue that somehow turns into a bigger fuss than it deserves. That is a kerfuffle.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>Kerfuffle refers to a minor commotion or unnecessary fuss, often over something trivial. It is usually informal and can carry a slightly humorous or dismissive tone, suggesting that the situation is not as serious as it seems.</p><p><strong>Where does it come from?</strong></p><p>The word is believed to have Scottish origins, possibly from the word ‘carfuffle', meaning disorder or agitation. </p><p>Fuffle was an old Scottish verb that meant “to mess up” or “throw into disorder,” or in literal terms, it meant “to ruffle someone’s feathers.” Later, carfuffle (and its variant curfuffle) began to be used as a noun in the 19th century, referring to a state of confusion or fuss.</p><p>Over time, the word evolved into kerfuffle, which is now used more figuratively to describe a minor disturbance or unnecessary fuss.</p><p><strong>How is it used today?</strong></p><p>You will often see kerfuffle used in news reports, social media, or casual conversations to describe situations that have been blown out of proportion.</p><p>For example:</p><ul><li><p>There was a brief kerfuffle over the seating arrangement.</p></li><li><p>The comment triggered a kerfuffle online.</p></li><li><p>What started as a small misunderstanding quickly turned into a kerfuffle.</p></li></ul><p>Not every disagreement needs strong words. Sometimes, calling it a kerfuffle is enough to signal that it is minor, temporary, and perhaps a little exaggerated.</p><p>It is a light, slightly playful word that helps bring perspective to everyday chaos.</p>