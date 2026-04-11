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Word of the day, April 11: ‘Kerfuffle’

Kerfuffle refers to a minor commotion or unnecessary fuss, often over something trivial.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 02:30 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 02:30 IST
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