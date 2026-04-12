Word of the day, April 12: ‘Uncouth’

<p>There are certain actions or behaviour that come across as unpolished, awkward, or simply socially inappropriate. They may not be overtly rude, but they still feel out of place. Such interactions are often described as uncouth.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>Uncouth refers to a person or behaviour that is impolite, socially awkward, or lacking refinement. According to the Cambridge Dictionary, it means “behaving in a rude, unpleasant way.”</p><p>In simpler terms, the word is used when someone’s actions or appearance fall outside accepted social norms, with or without any clear intention to offend.</p>.Word of the day, April 10: ‘Gasconade’.<p><strong>Where does it come from?</strong></p><p>The word uncouth has its roots in Old English. The term ‘cūth’ originally meant “known” or “familiar,” while ‘uncūth’ referred to something “unknown” or “strange.” Over time, although couth gradually fell out of common usage, uncouth survived even as its meaning evolved.</p><p>Its earliest recorded use dates back to the 12th century, when it described things that were unfamiliar or mysterious. For instance, in his play ‘As You Like It’, Shakespeare refers to an “uncouth forest.”</p><p>By the 17th century, however, the word had shifted in meaning, coming to describe behaviour that was socially inappropriate or lacking in polish.</p><p><strong>How is it used today?</strong></p><p>In contemporary usage, uncouth is often used in formal or semi-formal contexts to describe behaviour that falls short of expected standards of etiquette. For example:</p><ul><li><p>People thought he was uncouth at yesterday’s event.</p></li><li><p>I will not tolerate any uncouth behaviour.</p></li></ul><p>It is particularly useful in situations where conduct feels inappropriate or inelegant, but where stronger or harsher words may not be necessary.</p>