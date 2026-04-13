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Word of the day, April 13: ‘Implacable’

Implacable is used for people, feelings, or situations that remain firm and unyielding.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 04:41 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 04:41 IST
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