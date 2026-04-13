Word of the day, April 13: ‘Implacable’

<p>Implacable/adjective</p><ol><li><p>unable to be appeased or placated.</p></li><li><p>relentless</p></li></ol><p>When you say someone or something is implacable, you mean they cannot be calmed, persuaded, or made to change their stance.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>Implacable is used for people, feelings, or situations that remain firm and unyielding. It is often used to describe anger, opposition, or decisions that do not soften over time. In many cases, the word appears in the context of conflict or hostility, where there is no willingness to forgive or compromise.</p><p><strong>Where does it come from?</strong></p><p>The word comes from the Latin word 'placare,' meaning “to calm or soothe,” with the prefix im- meaning “not.” It entered English around the 16th century, originally used in religious and literary contexts to describe forces or emotions that could not be appeased.</p><p>Over time, the meaning stayed largely the same, but its usage widened. It moved from describing abstract ideas to being used more commonly for people, attitudes, and positions.</p><p><strong>How is it used today?</strong></p><p>Today, implacable is used in formal and semi-formal contexts, especially in news, commentary, and writing. It is frequently used to describe strong opposition, enduring conflict, or deep-seated hostility, where no change seems possible.</p><p>For example:</p><ul><li><p>There was implacable opposition to the proposal.</p></li><li><p>The two sides remained implacable enemies for years.</p></li></ul>