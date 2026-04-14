Word of the day, April 14: ‘Ubiquitous’

<p>Ubiquitous/adjective</p><ol><li><p>present, appearing, or found everywhere.</p></li><li><p>extremely common, widespread</p></li></ol><p>There are some things that are everywhere. Once you see them, you will notice them in every corner. For example, coaching centre ads on every street or constant conversations about Artificial Intelligence reshaping the world.</p><p>That’s when you call something ubiquitous.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>Ubiquitous refers to something that is present, appearing, or found everywhere. According to the Cambridge Dictionary, it means “being or seeming to be everywhere at the same time.”</p><p><strong>Where did it come from?</strong></p><p>The word ubiquitous comes from the Latin word ‘ubique,’ meaning “everywhere.” It entered English in the late 18th or early 19th century and was initially used in more formal or philosophical contexts to describe something that exists across all places at once.</p><p>Over time, it moved beyond academic writing and is now widely used in journalism, tech discussions, and everyday language, especially to describe trends that spread rapidly.</p><p><strong>How is it used today?</strong></p><p>In modern writing, ubiquitous often appears in articles about technology, culture, and society. You’ll frequently see phrases like:</p><ul><li><p>Smartphones are ubiquitous.</p></li><li><p>AI is becoming ubiquitous across industries.</p></li></ul><p>It’s a word journalists love because it captures a very specific feeling, when something is not just common, but inescapably present.</p><p>In simple terms, if you feel like something is everywhere you look, or that can’t go a day without encountering, its ubiquitous.</p>