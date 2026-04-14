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Word of the day, April 14: ‘Ubiquitous’

Ubiquitous refers to something that is present, appearing, or found everywhere.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 04:58 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 04:58 IST
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